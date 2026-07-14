British Open: Five contenders to watch

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the US during practice on July 13, 2026, at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport ahead of the British Open.

SOUTHPORT – The British Open returns to Royal Birkdale this week as the world’s top golfers descend on England’s north-west, all with eyes on the Claret Jug.

AFP Sport takes a look at five of the main contenders to win the 154th edition of golf’s oldest major:

Scottie Scheffler (United States)

World ranking: 1

British Open best: Winner (2025)

The world No. 1 stormed to victory at Portrush in 2025 to end any suggestion that he could not conquer the links conditions on the other side of the Atlantic.

However, Scheffler defends the Claret Jug in middle of a much more frustrating year for the American, who has won only once on the PGA Tour in 2026, and that was back in January.

A four-year run of 78 successive made cuts came to an end at last week’s Scottish Open, but that has at least given Scheffler more time to prepare at Birkdale.

Despite not hitting the same heights as 2025, Scheffler still came close at the Masters and US Open in recent months and will be desperate not to miss out on the final chance in 2026 to add to his four Majors.

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

World ranking: 2

British Open best: Winner (2014)

The Northern Irishman has tailored his schedule much more in 2026 to prioritise being fresh for the Majors and it worked as he defended the Masters in April for his sixth Major.

Yet Europe’s best golfer of his generation has waited 12 years to add to his only British Open win at Royal Liverpool.

In contrast to Scheffler’s struggles, McIlroy played himself into form at the Scottish Open with a top-10 finish.

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

World ranking: 3

British Open best: Fourth (2025)

Arguably the form player on the PGA Tour in 2026, Fitzpatrick is yet to replicate that success at the Majors.

Since finishing second to Cameron Young at the Players’ Championship, Fitzpatrick has won twice on Tour, outgunning Scheffler to win a play-off at the RBC Heritage after success at the Valspar Championship.

The world No. 3 does not have a great record at the British Open, but a fourth-placed finish in 2025 was his best effort yet and he is the leading contender to end the 34-year wait for an English winner.

Cameron Young (United States)

World ranking: 4

British Open best: Second (2022)

The world No. 4’s breakthrough for a first Major win appears only a matter of time.

Young has won twice on the PGA Tour in 2026, including his biggest victory to date at the Players’ Championship in March.

The 29-year-old also finished third at the Masters and has pedigree in the links conditions as he was outgunned by Cameron Smith in a birdie-laden fourth round at St Andrews to finish second in 2022.

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

World ranking: 9

British Open best: Second (2019)

Fitzpatrick is the form English hope, but Fleetwood is also the hometown hero on a course a stone’s throw from where he grew up in Southport.

A top-five finisher at all four Majors without ever winning one, Fleetwood this time arrives back across the Atlantic fuelled with the confidence of winning some of the biggest tournaments in the sport at the back end of last season.

Fleetwood’s victory at the PGA Tour Championship earned him a cheque for US$10 million (S$12.9 million), but prize money cannot buy what he craves on home soil this week. AFP