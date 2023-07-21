Brian Harman fires 65, takes commanding lead at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England – Brian Harman drained a 15-foot eagle putt at the last hole for an exclamation point on his round of 65 catapulting him to a five-stroke lead midway through the second round of the 151st Open Championship in Hoylake, England.

Harman was bogey-free on Friday and started the day one off the pace at four under. He walked to the clubhouse sitting at 10-under 132 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which barely challenged his penchant for fairway-finding and clutch putting.

The lefty from Georgia rolled in three long birdie putts at Nos. two-four before tapping in a fourth straight birdie at the par-five fifth. Harman, a twice PGA Tour winner, then saved 12 straight pars before driving the green in two at the par-five 18th.

“Made two really nice pars on 16 and 17. That’s just as important, to where I felt kind of freed up on 18, and I made probably my two best swings of the day and got up there to 12, 15 feet for eagle,” Harman said.

The world No. 26 has never won a Major. He tied for sixth at The Open in 2022 at St Andrews and tied for second at the 2017 US Open. He said the key this time around will be not to get caught up in the moment.

“It’s just golf. I’ve probably – I think when I held the 54-hole lead at the US Open, I just probably thought about it too much. Just didn’t focus on getting sleep and eating right. So that would be my focus this weekend,” said the 36-year-old American said.