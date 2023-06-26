Bradley hangs on for emotional Travelers Championship triumph

NEW YORK - Keegan Bradley survived a spate of late bogeys to claim an emotional victory on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, the PGA Tour event in Connecticut that the New Englander considers his home tournament.

He led by six strokes after back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th and even three bogeys in the space of four holes – starting with a tee shot into the water at the 13th – could not prevent him from lifting the trophy.

His two-under 68 was good enough for a tournament-record total of 23-under 257 at TPC River Highlands, where he bettered the previous tournament record of 258 and beat Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three shots.

“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England, got to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who attended the tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut, as a child. “I just am so proud to win this tournament.”

There was a last bit of drama at the 18th, where his approach settled under a spectator’s folding canvas chair.

But by then the challenges of his rivals had faded and a beaming Bradley marched to the green with his arm raised in salute to cheering fans.

As low scores continued to proliferate, Blair – playing on a major medical exemption after missing two seasons with a shoulder injury – grabbed his share of second place with an eight-under 62. Harman carded a second straight 64.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay applied some late pressure as Bradley began to struggle, stringing together three straight bridies at the 13th, 14th and 15th to reach 21-under, but he bogeyed the 16th and 18th to sign for a 67 that left him tied for fourth on 261.

He was joined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 65, and Chez Reavie, who trailed by one entering the final round but settled for a one-over 71.

Rory McIlroy, coming off his one-shot loss to Wyndham Clark at the US Open, carded a 64 and was tied with Denny McCarthy (67) on 262.

After three birdies in his first six holes, Bradley looked like he could be poised to break the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record of 253 set by Justin Thomas at the Sony Open in 2017.

He stuck his tee shot at the par-three 11th within three feet for birdie and rolled in a nine-foot birdie at the 12th to reach 26-under.