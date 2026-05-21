Straitstimes.com header logo

Bradley and Furyk named captain's assistants for US Presidents Cup team

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 12, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Keegan Bradley walks up the seventeenth hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

May 12, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Keegan Bradley walks up the seventeenth hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

May 20 - Former and current Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley and Jim Furyk were named captain's assistants on Brandt Snedeker's U.S. team for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against Geoff Ogilvy's International squad at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

• Furyk is a 17-times winner on the PGA Tour and last month was named U.S. captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup

• Furyk, the winning captain at the 2024 Presidents Cup, returns for his third appearance as an assistant

• Bradley, the losing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup, has a 3-3-1 record as a player in two Presidents Cups

• Snedeker has two remaining spots available to round out his slate of captain’s assistants

• The U.S. are 13-1-1 in the biennial match play event against a line-up of international players from outside Europe

• The 2026 Presidents Cup will be held September 24 to 27 on Medinah Country Club's Course #3 REUTERS

See more on

PGA Tour

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.