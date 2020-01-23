'Blessed' woods not focusing on no. 83

SAN DIEGO • Tiger Woods says he is not thinking about breaking the record for PGA Tour victories as he prepares to tee off his latest campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines today.

The former world No. 1 drew level with Sam Snead's long-time mark of 82 wins with victory at the Zozo Championship in October, and could set a new record this week at a course where he has won eight times before.

But a relaxed-looking Woods, who finished last year on a high after leading the United States to Presidents Cup victory in Melbourne, said on Tuesday that pulling clear of Snead is the last thing on his mind at Torrey Pines.

"That number, just trying to get to 83, I really don't think about it," the American, who won seven Farmers Insurance Open titles and the 2008 US Open crown at this venue, told a press conference.

"Because I still have to think about all the things I need to do to win the golf tournament. There's so many different shots I have to play. Strategy, thinking my way around the golf course. I'm more consumed in that."

The 44-year-old is similarly unmoved by the possibility of matching or bettering Jack Nicklaus's haul of 18 Majors. He improved his tally to 15 last year with victory at the Masters.

"Even to get to the number I'm at right now, 15, is a lot," he said.

"Not too many guys who are around have seen that kind of number before. It's just going to take time. It took Jack about 26 years to get to his number, it's taken me 20-odd years to get to mine.

"It just takes time to accumulate wins. There were a number of years where I didn't play so there were some missed opportunities. But I'm playing again now so these are blessed opportunities and I didn't think I'd have these."

Woods, who spent nearly two years out of the game in 2016 and 2017 as he battled a longstanding back injury, said that his biggest challenge was maintaining consistency over four rounds of a tournament at his age.

"When I was younger I had more good days than bad, feeling-wise," he said. "Now I'm 44 I feel more bad days than good days. I think all of you who are my age or older can relate to that.



Tiger Woods holding his trophy last October after winning the Zozo Championship - his 82nd PGA Tour win.



"That's the hardest part about being an older athlete. But I've been able to win a few tournaments since I made my comeback and hopefully I can win a few more."

He also said that the legacy of his back problems continued to affect his preparations for each tournament. Spinal fusion surgery in 2017 has left him needing to undergo lengthy stretching every time he picks up a club.

"If you and I wanted to go and hit balls right now, I couldn't go right to the first tee," Woods said.

"I couldn't play a big golf shot, I'd have to only chip it 100 yards. It's hard. I need to get worked on, I need to stretch, I need to get loosened up, and then start the process on the range to get moving.

"I have a fixed point in my lower back that's not moving. So I have to loosen everything else around it."

The world No. 6 will this week battle a star-studded field including defending champion Justin Rose, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth.

