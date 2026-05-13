‘Bittersweet’ runner-up run has Scottie Scheffler inspired at PGA

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Scottie Scheffler of the United States during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

NEWTOWN SQUARE – Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler has turned “bittersweet” feelings over three consecutive runner-up finishes into inspiration ahead of this week’s PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old American, who won the PGA and British Open last year after taking the 2022 and 2024 Masters titles, captured his 20th career PGA Tour title at the American Express in January.

Since then, however, he has settled for second place at the Masters, Heritage and Doral tournaments. The results left him somewhat pleased yet unsatisfied.

“I would say a little bit bittersweet,” Scheffler said. “You know you’re playing good golf, and you’d love to get some wins. Finishing second hurts.

“But when you reflect and you’re looking at things to work on, there’s a lot less to clean up when you’re finishing second than there is when you’re finishing 30th.”

The world No. 1 has finished in the top 10 in each of his past six majors, the longest such run since Vijay Singh’s seven in a row in 2004-2006.

With four titles and 16 top-10 finishes in his past 20 major starts, Scheffler arrived at Aronimink well prepared to add to his trophy total.

“If my game feels like it’s in a pretty good spot, a lot of it is checking the boxes and making sure things feel the way they should heading into a tournament like this,” he added.

“The last few weeks I’ve played some nice golf, so a lot of it was make sure I got rest, made sure I checked the boxes, and made sure things feel the way I want them to feel heading into a major championship – and just get the mind right to come out here and play.”

Scheffler and second-ranked Rory McIlroy have together won four of the past five majors, but they have never had a Sunday battle down the back nine for a title.

It is not a matchup Scheffler is motivated to have, never mentioning McIlroy by name when asked about it.

“I would not say that it drives me,” he said. “My sources of motivation have always been internal.

“For me getting better at golf is such an interesting and fun thing to try to accomplish.

“When I can go out by myself and practise and have something I want to work on and improve on, that’s one of my favorite things. I also love competition. But I think the preparation is something that I really enjoy. I don’t really think about much else other than that.”

That focus is something McIlroy said impresses him about Scheffler.

“It’s his relentlessness, the comfort in which he does the same things over and over,” he said. “He dots his Is and crosses his Ts and does all the right things. It’s that relentless pursuit of the process.”

There is some concern for the Northern Irishman.

Concern flared on Tuesday about a nagging right foot blister that forced the Masters winner to halt a practice round after only three holes at Aronimink.

He insisted it would not be a problem this week, but he took off his right shoe and sock on the fourth tee and was later taken in a cart back to the clubhouse.

The situation added drama ahead of Thursday’s opening round, with McIlroy scheduled to tee off alongside Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth. Scheffler will play the first two days alongside Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Before his setback, McIlroy was talking about how to approach Aronimink, known for difficult greens and wide landing areas for long drivers.

“Strategy off the tee is pretty nonexistent. It’s basically bash driver down there and then figure it out,” he said.

“You can be super aggressive off the tee but there’s a little more strategy and thought going into the greens. I think getting yourself in the right sections of the greens, making sure you leave yourself below the hole for the most part, that’s the key.”

Rose, the world No. 7, warns Aronimink has some bite for wayward shots.

“The rough is definitely creeping up to the point where you’ve got to be respectful,” he said. “The fairways are generous, but you still need to be on them.”

Fifth-ranked Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner still battling back issues, expects short games and long putts to decide a winner.

Another thing to watch is that Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a win this week, which would put him in a club that consists of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and McIlroy. AFP, REUTERS