Big crowds watch Gooch win LIV Golf in Australia, Koepka’s brother Chase sinks hole-in-one

ADELAIDE – American Talor Gooch clung on to score a three-stroke victory on Sunday at LIV Golf’s maiden stop in Australia, as Chase Koepka sparked wild scenes with a hole-in-one to culminate the rebel tour’s most successful event to date.

Gooch, who has won once on the PGA Tour, at the RSM Classic last season, hit back-to-back 10-under 62s to open up a huge 10-stroke lead heading into the final round at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

But after a birdie on the fifth hole, he nearly blew it with bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8 followed by a double bogey on the 10th, reducing his lead to just two from India’s Anirban Lahiri.

He held his nerve to birdie the 11th and 13th, claiming not only the title with a one-over 73 but a whopping US$4 million (S$5.34 million) at the 54-hole, no-cut tournament, the third stop on the circuit’s 14-event schedule.

Lahiri (65) came second ahead of four players tied for third four shots adrift, including Patrick Reed (65) and British Open champion Cameron Smith (66).

Brooks Koepka (70) and Phil Mickelson (69), joint runners-up to Spain’s Jon Rahm at the Masters earlier in April, ended seven shots off the pace.

“Winning on any tour is hard, winning on this type of golf course in front of this type of crowd is not easy,” said Gooch, who had huge crowds more reminiscent of a Major accompanying him on his walk to the 18th.

“There was a couple of moments where it got shaky, but you knew that was going to happen. You can’t go three days on this type of golf course and not make mistakes.”

Koepka’s younger brother Chase (66) wrote his name into the history books with an ace at the so-called “watering hole” – the rowdy par-three 12th – celebrating with animated chest bumps as the crowd erupted and rained beer down on him.

While the Saudi-backed tour has faced resistance from traditionalists and struggled to crack the United States market, in particular, the fervour in Australia was undeniable.

In a country starved of top-quality golf, it was a sell-out, with some 75,000 people watching the action over three days.

Large crowds followed Australian Smith, in particular, while bars, pumping music and even a tattoo parlour kept the crowds amused.