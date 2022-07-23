Barkley weighing LIV offer: Report

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Charles Barkley plans to put his wicked slice on display in the LIV Golf Series Pro-Am at Trump National in Bedminster and a broadcasting role could soon follow, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Barkley has a three-year contract worth US$30 million (S$41.6 million) with TNT, working multiple events including the Emmy-winning "Inside the NBA" studio show alongside Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal.

Eleven-time NBA All-Star and 1993 Most Valuable Player Barkley, referred to as a "notorious hack" by hoops peer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, has a large following and became known as an anything goes analyst with Turner Sports.

The LIV Golf Series began last month, paying immense, guaranteed contracts to golfers, notably from the PGA Tour and Europe's DP World Tour, to join the new circuit.

Some players have pointed to the lighter schedule as a tipping point in their decision.

Broadcaster David Feherty is reportedly close to officially joining LIV from NBC Sports. Arlo White, formerly of NBC, has also joined LIV.

The Post reported Barkley dined with LIV chief executive officer Greg Norman in Atlanta on Wednesday, adding: "Norman is going to next prepare Barkley an offer."

Prominent players, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have described the Saudi-funded circuit as a money grab.

Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the professional golfers who have aligned with LIV.

