Bae Seon-woo giving her caddie a fist bump on the third day of the KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea, yesterday. After leading the first two rounds, she shot an even-par 72 and was tied for second with Park Hyun-kyung (67). The duo were on 12-under 204 overall, three shots behind Lim Hee-jeong, who carded a 64 that included nine birdies.