Australian golfer Hannah Green wins HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE - On a drama-packed day at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Australia’s Hannah Green emerged victorious by one stroke over France’s Celine Boutier.

Green, 27, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2019, shot 67 to finish at 13-under overall after rattling in three birdies in her closing three holes.

The world No. 29 holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th to avoid a play-off with Boutier, who at one point led by two shots and had completed her round.

Green said: “As soon as that putt went in, I was like, oh, my God, I’ve won. It just all went really, really quickly.”

After nine holes, the final group, comprising American Andrea Lee, overnight leader Ayaka Furue of Japan and Green, were all tied at 10-under. Boutier, who played in the group ahead, was also tied with the trio at that point.

But the French world No. 3 pulled away with birdies on 12th and 15th. While Lee and Furue faded, Green recovered from a bogey on the 10th by birdieing the four of her final seven holes.

With her win, Green earned US$270,000 (S$363,000) and joined a list of Major champions including Karrie Webb, Park In-bee and Paula Creamer who have won the tournament.

Of the last 15 editions, 13 winners have been former Major champions.