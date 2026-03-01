Australian golfer Hannah Green clinches second HSBC Women’s World Championship title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – During her amateur days, Hannah Green was not entirely convinced golf would become her livelihood.

She was talented enough to represent Australia at events like the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship and US Women’s Amateur.

But among her peers, it was Minjee Lee who set a towering benchmark, with a resume that includes the 2012 US Girls’ Junior title and topping the world amateur rankings.

While Lee’s rise seemed inevitable, Green’s progress was more measured. She came up steadily, first establishing herself on the Symetra Tour – now known as the Epson Tour – before making her mark on the LPGA Tour.

Already a six-time winner on the circuit, the 29-year-old added another title to her collection on March 1, claiming a one-stroke victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship after shooting a three-under 69 in the final round.

Her 14-under 274 total was enough to pip second-placed American Auston Kim (67). The trio of Frenchwoman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (68), Angel Yin (71) of the US and Lee (72) were two strokes back to tie for third.

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, world No. 20 Green said: “It can be a tough lifestyle being away from home. But putting yourself out there and giving it your best shot, hopefully we can get some more Australians on tour.

“We had seven or eight this week, which is the most we’ve ever had. So hopefully more Aussie flags on the leaderboard.”

Heading into the final round of the US$3 million (S$3.8 million) tournament at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course, Green was tied at the top with compatriot and world No. 4 Lee, one clear of the field.

But she wasted little time in her title charge. A birdie on hole No. 1 handed her the outright lead, which she never relinquished.

Two more birdies and an eagle over the next 12 holes stretched her advantage to four, and her rhythm remained unbroken until the par-four 14th.

There, after finding trouble off the tee, she chipped to eight feet but watched her par putt lip out. Meanwhile, Lee birdied the same hole, briefly reducing the gap at the top to two strokes.

Green responded immediately by birdying the par-three 15th, after draining a 20-foot putt, to give herself some breathing space as she closed in on her second triumph in Singapore.

Even with victory in sight, she kept the celebration simple, just a quiet fist bump with her husband Jarryd Felton, who was on her bag for the week.

In the end, back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes were not enough to deny her – Green had built a sufficient cushion to walk up the 18th knowing the trophy was hers once more.

On the difference between this year’s victory and the one in 2024, she said: “I’m far more emotional just because I was able to do it with my husband.

“I felt I played good in areas last year but it wasn’t very consistent at all, and I guess it has been a long time since I have had a trophy in my hand.”

Hannah Green of Australia and her husband and caddie Jarryd Felton with the trophy after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Tanjong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, on March 1. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Felton, a fellow professional golfer, was not originally meant to caddie for her, but her regular looper Dave Buhai was applying for a green card and could not leave the US.

The temporary arrangement began at the previous week’s Honda LPGA Thailand and will continue for two more events in Australia.

She said: “It was absolutely a team effort out there today and the last two weeks.

“So it’s very special to be able to share the seventh win – my favourite number – with my husband.”

Green is only the third golfer to win the HSBC tournament twice, after South Koreans Park In-bee (2015 and 2017) and Ko Jin-young (2022 and 2023).

Her previous victory in Singapore sparked a standout season that included three titles and a rise to a career-high world No. 5, and she hopes her latest win will have the same effect.

Green said: “When I did win Singapore two years ago, I went on to win two other tournaments that season and pretty much had my best season on tour.

“Having a win so early in the season gives me a bit more flexibility with the tournaments that I can play, so I’m hoping that this puts me in good stead for the rest of the year.”

Despite missing out on the title, Kim was encouraged by her performance as the 25-year-old matched her best finish on the LPGA – a joint-second finish at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The world No. 39, who had led the first two rounds, said it was a confidence booster, adding: “I didn’t feel like I was anything close to my ‘A’ game, but I was still able to pull off a result like this and play some really solid golf.”

Singapore’s Shannon Tan and amateur Chen Xingtong wrapped up the week with 75 and 71 respectively. Tan finished with a nine-over 297 to place 69th while Xingtong signed for a six-over 294 to come in tied-60th.

New Zealand’s 2025 champion Lydia Ko (72) finished tied-27th on three-under 285, one stroke ahead of Thailand’s world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul (73), who finished joint-31st.