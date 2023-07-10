Australia’s Cameron Smith gears up for British Open defence with LIV London title

LONDON – Playing in his final event before defending his Open Championship later this month, Cameron Smith survived a closing bogey on Sunday to win the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in London.
The Australian shot three-under 68 to finish at 15 under, one stroke ahead of American Patrick Reed (65 on Sunday) and Smith’s Ripper Golf Club teammate Marc Leishman (66) of Australia.
Smith made three birdies (Nos. 2, 3 and 8) and one bogey (No. 5) on the front nine. On the back nine, birdies came at Nos. 10, 13 and the par-three 17th, but bogeys at No. 12 and at the 529-yard, par-five finishing hole took away any cushion.
He said he was keeping an eye on the leaderboard.
“I love to know kind of what I have to do,” Smith said. “This course is so fiddly (complicated), it’s tough to play with a lead. You’re almost trying to place it in the fairway and place it on the green rather than just hitting your shots. It can get to you. I think it’s the best the putter was felt for a long time, and I think that definitely saved today’s round.”
Reed entered the day in fifth place at eight under. His 4Aces GC won the team title at 34 under. Fellow Americans Pat Perez (nine under) and Dustin Johnson (10 under) rounded out the best three scores.
“I knew that I had to try to do something, not only to get myself closer to Cam but also just in case any of the other guys needed help throughout the round,” Reed said of the pursuit of the team title.
After one birdie, one bogey and seven pars on the front nine, Reed birdied Nos. 10-12, 14, 15 and 17 along with three pars.
“I was able to catch fire there on the back nine and make a lot of birdies there,” Reed said. “It’s just one of those things; once you see your guys making birdies, it pushes you a little harder to go out and make birdies, as well, and try to contribute. To be able to do that and to see how these guys played from really start to finish today was key.”
The Ripper team of Australians Smith, Leishman and Jediah Morgan (even) was second, just one stroke behind at 33 under after Smith missed his par putt at No. 18.
“Obviously thrilled about the individual win but it would have been nice to get up there with the boys,” Smith said of the team’s finish. “I hit a good putt, too, so yeah, it’s a bit of mixed emotions I think at the moment.”
Stinger GC – with scores from South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (12 under) Dean Burmester (seven under) and Branden Grace (six under) – was third at 29 under.
Smith’s most recent LIV win was in September at the event near Chicago.
He said he will take a few days off in London before picking up the clubs again and heading to Hoylake and Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Saturday to prepare for the tournament on July 20-23.
“I wouldn’t say it really takes the pressure off,” Smith said of winning Sunday in his last tournament before the Open Championship. “I think it’s just nice to be playing good golf. There’s nothing worse going into a big golf tournament and you’re playing crappy golf.
“Like I’ve mentioned, there’s probably a few things to clean up if I want to contend in a couple of weeks’ time, but yeah, it’s still a big event,” he continued. “It’s still got all the biggest names there. It’s the Open Championship, so you want to do your best. There’s always that pressure. Just more of a confidence booster, I think, this weekend.”
Separately, Randall Stephenson resigned from the PGA Tour policy board, saying he cannot support its framework deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the Washington Post reported on Sunday
Stephenson, who was the chairman and CEO of AT&T before retiring in 2020, alluded to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record in a resignation letter obtained by the Washington Post
“[The deal] is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the US intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018,” Stephenson wrote, referring to the dissident Saudi journalist who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The PGA Tour’s stunning decision to enter a partnership with the PIF last month was kept under wraps, with commissioner Jay Monahan and a select few board members, including Ed Herlihy and Jimmy Dunne, aware of and working on the negotiations.
Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports around the world, including bankrolling the LIV Golf League, which debuted last year and split men’s golf by paying high sums to stars like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.
The PGA Tour fought back publicly, with Monahan even criticizing Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, while endeavoring to raise purses to persuade its remaining star members to stay.
Though it might spell the end of LIV Golf, the new framework deal would see PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan serve as chairman of the combined PGA-PIF entity and Monahan serve as CEO.
The alliance needs the 10-member policy board’s approval in order to move forward.
Stephenson said he planned to resign sooner, but waited because Monahan stepped away soon after the June announcement for medical reasons. Monahan is returning to work July 17.
“I joined this board 12 years ago to serve the best players in the world and to expand the virtues of sportsmanship instilled through the game of golf,” Stephenson wrote. “I hope, as this board moves forward, it will comprehensively rethink its governance model and keep its options open to evaluate alternative sources of capital beyond the current framework agreement.” REUTERS