Aussie pair draw on Anzac spirit for victory

LOS ANGELES • Australian duo Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith harnessed the spirit of Anzac Day to win the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic on Sunday, bringing pride to family back home they have not seen in over a year.

The duo carded a two-under 70 to beat South African pair Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel in a play-off at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans in the two-man team event, a win with deeper significance as it coincided with the holiday in Australia and New Zealand.

"I was speaking to my old man last night and he said it's a really good omen for us guys being up the top of the leaderboard on Anzac Day," Smith said.

"I know my family went out to a dawn service yesterday morning and paid their respects, so maybe we have got a bit of good karma out there today because of that."

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance commemorating all Australians and New Zealanders who served in conflicts and peacekeeping operations. It was originally marked to honour members of the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) during World War I, and draws large crowds annually at sporting events in Australia.

"We have both got family back in Australia too. Probably the hardest thing about it has been last year, not being able to see family," said Leishman. "I haven't seen my family for over a year. I think Cam's the same."

It was the second holiday victory for the 37-year-old, who defeated Spain's Jon Rahm to win the Farmers Insurance Open on Australia Day a year ago. "I need more Australian holidays," the six-time PGA Tour winner joked. "It's nice."

The Zurich Classic is the only team event on the Tour, and Smith enjoys the format, having won the inaugural edition in 2017 alongside Swede Jonas Blixt. All three of his career wins on the Tour have come in play-offs and that experience came in handy on Sunday, after the Australian and South African pairs ended tied at 20-under 268.

"Cam played unbelievably well," Leishman said.

"I was saying to him when we finished if that had been an individual tournament, I think he would have won by a fair few shots. But I managed to not hold him back too much. But, no, it was a fun week."

Smith said at the start of the week he promised his girlfriend he would cut off his blond mullet after his next tournament win.

But given his form with back-to-back top 10s at the Masters and the RBC Heritage, he now wants to renege on his promise.

"I would have to apologise to my girlfriend. It's not going away," Smith, 27, said. "I mean, I feel like it's part of me now."

