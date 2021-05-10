Athletics: US sprinter Justin Gatlin felt 'beyond safe' at Tokyo Olympics test event

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) - American sprinter Justin Gatlin said he felt "beyond safe" thanks to the Covid-19 protocols he needed to follow on his visit to Japan to participate in an Olympic test event for athletics.

He was one of nine international athletes who entered the country to take part in the event on Sunday (May 9) at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, in a warm-up for the Games with less than three months to go. He won the 100 metres at the event.

The 2004 100m Olympic gold medallist said he was tested for the novel coronavirus every day by either saliva or nasal swab and had barely been outside, but the price was worth it in order to compete.

"I felt beyond safe," he told reporters. "The bubble has been very successful. The only time I've ever seen the outside is when we get on the bus to go to the track. We work out, then we go back to the hotel. We don't even eat in a cafeteria or a meeting ground, we take our food to our room and we eat in our room.

"I know a lot of athletes are not going to be happy with this but the measures are in place to keep everyone safe, I think it's working."

Sunday's event was split into morning and evening sessions testing a range of competitions from the shot put and triple jump to the pole vault, javelin and the various running disciplines. It involved 420 athletes, including nine who came from abroad to participate.

Despite the state of emergency in the Japanese capital, organisers have conducted more than 11 test events since last month with no reported coronavirus cases resulting from them. Four of those of events - volleyball, diving, marathon and Sunday's athletics - included athletes from abroad.

Many athletes have said they want the Games to go forward. "People are really worried about people coming from overseas as coronavirus variants are spreading, but as an athlete I want the Olympics to be held with people from various countries running," said Suzuha Kobari, after participating in the women's 100 metres in the morning session.

Japanese rhythmic gymnast Nanami Takenaka said at a separate test event the previous day that she understood there were opposing views, but that gave her team an extra reason to bring cheer through their performances. "We'll focus on the things that we can do and when the Olympics are held we want to give our best performance so that people can smile and feel glad they took place," she said.

For Gatlin, the bubble means finding ways to unwind in his room.

"I love Netflix and Hulu, so just being able to sit in the room and relax and chill," he said, though he added that he missed going out and being able to eat local foods.

Gatlin, 39, said he recently had another son, and giving him the chance to see his father compete in the Olympics was one thing that was driving him.

"This will be my fourth Olympics and my last Olympics, so it'll be a special place for me," he said.

And with former arch-rival Usain Bolt now retired and reigning world 100m world champion Christian Coleman banned from the Tokyo Games for missing three doping tests, Gatlin said he believes he has a realistic chance at a second gold medal.

"I hope so - that's why I'm still here," he said. "I love making Olympic teams, but I'm not in it for the free trip. I want to be able to work hard and get on top of that podium again at some point, and I hope this year is that year for me."

Gatlin won 100m gold in Athens in 2004 but was forced to miss the 2008 Games because of a suspension for drug offences. He won bronze in 2012 and silver four years later.