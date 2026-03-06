At Partee Golf, you get a unique golfing experience of fun and serious play

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A golfer attending the ST & BT Corporate Golf Networking Night tries his hand at Partee Golf’s simulator at Oasis Science Park.

Founded during the Covid-19 pandemic five years ago, Partee Golf was created by a group of avid golfers determined to keep the sport alive during a time of restricted access to outdoor courses.

Initiated by businessmen Ju Kai Meng and Kevin Ma, who subsequently brought in more fellow enthusiasts, Partee Golf has grown into one of Singapore’s most comprehensive indoor golf facilities.

Spanning over 10,000 square feet, it is equipped with industry-leading TrackMan simulator technology, delivering tour-level accuracy, real-time performance analytics and immersive course play. The Trackman is a golf simulator built on Tour-proven accuracy to improve your game.

The impressive facility caters to golfers of all levels – from beginners exploring the game to serious players seeking structured, data-driven improvement.

Partee Golf is also a sponsor of The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League.

Housed at Oasis Science Park near Kent Ridge, Partee Golf also engages Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association-certified coaches, offering professional training programmes that integrate advanced simulator insights with personalised instruction.

Among the instructors are Gary Kwek, who has played in Asian Tour events, and seasoned professional Hafizh Roslan, who still plays in the SPGA events.

Beyond performance training, the venue has evolved into a versatile lifestyle and event space, hosting corporate functions, private celebrations and gatherings within the golfing community.

Notably, Partee Golf has hosted celebration events for local professional golfers as well as English golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo, underscoring its growing reputation within international golf circles.

By combining technology, professional coaching and a social environment, Partee Golf reflects the modern evolution of golf – accessible, time-efficient and tailored to urban lifestyles.

Off-peak rates (10am–5pm) are $18++ per hour, while peak rates after 5pm are $38++ per hour. Members enjoy a preferential peak rate of $28++ per hour.

For the semi-private rooms, which offer extra space and privacy, rates are $58++ per hour.

Partee Golf also run special in-house promotional rates for these rooms as well as full enclosed private suites from time to time, giving golfers the opportunity to experience premium space at even better value.

Jason Woon, the facility’s operations manager, said: “We’ve intentionally kept our off-peak pricing accessible to encourage more people to experience simulator golf, while ensuring our peak pricing reflects the premium TrackMan technology and spacious environment we provide.”

So far, the response has been encouraging. Building a golf-focused business in uncertain times (the Covid period) was not easy, but the company has managed to grow a loyal base of regulars and members.

Added Woon: “That said, we know there is still much room to grow. We welcome more awareness, partnerships and community support to help us reach the next level.

“We’re confident in our product, and with the right backing, we believe we can grow into something even bigger for the local golf scene.”

Woon admits that the venue may not be ideally located, but said that golfers who value space, privacy and accurate performance data should travel for quality.

He added: “Our clientele is diverse. We see adults bringing their children, families spending time together and working professionals using the facility to train or unwind.

“The majority of our regular golfers are 40 and above, which aligns with the traditional golf demographic. However, we’re increasingly seeing younger players discovering the game through simulator technology, a trend we’re excited about, as it represents the future of golf.

“With more than a hundred beautifully rendered world-class courses, you’ll be able to get a golfing experience that’s both fun and lifelike.”