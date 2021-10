Golf's Asian Tour is set for a historic revamp next year with more tournaments and investments and its commissioner and chief executive Cho Minn Thant believes its members will benefit from these changes.

The Tour welcomed a new partner in LIV Golf Investments and a US$200 million (S$269.7 million) commitment on Friday that introduces a 10-event series to the circuit's schedule over the next 10 years, beginning from next year.