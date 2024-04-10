Asia awaits its next Masters champion

AUGUSTA - It has been three years since Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese to win the Masters and only the second man from Asia after South Korea’s Y.E. Yang to lift a major championship and alter the landscape of Asian golf.

Asian golf fans have started to believe again – that their countrymen are not just names on the draw sheets but contenders who belong in elite company and can stand shoulder to shoulder against golf’s heavyweights.

In between those barren years from 2021 to 2023, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm got to wear the green jacket. But at one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world this week, six Asians will get another opportunity to shoot for glory at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Matsuyama, compatriot Ryo Hisatsune and South Koreans Im Sung-jae, Tom Kim, Byeong Hun-an, and Kim Si-woo all have the credentials to come up top among the 89 players.

After grappling with a string of injuries over the past two years, Matsuyama demonstrated he has regained the form necessary to challenge for the coveted green jacket once more.

In February, the 32-year-old clinched the Genesis Invitational, his ninth triumph on the PGA Tour surpassing the record previously shared with K.J. Choi of South Korea for the most wins by an Asian-born player.

He said: “It never gets old coming back here. I’m grateful to the members of Augusta National Golf Club for what they have done, not only for me but for golf in Asia. To be able to win this tournament was a thrill beyond thrills. I’m preparing hard to be able to do that again.”

In 12 previous starts at the Masters, Matsuyama has missed the cut only once and produced two other top-10s and five top-20s to add to his impressive record at Augusta National.

“Since coming here 13 years ago as a rookie, it was really a long learning process on playing the golf course and how the course should be played here at Augusta National. I’ve learned a lot. Luckily, I was able to win and now preparing to hopefully get back into the winner’s circle and another green jacket. Coming back to Augusta, it never gets old.”

Im may not have hit top form ahead of the Masters, with only a tied-fifth finish at the Sentry Championship to show for this year. But the 26-year-old, who is making his fifth Masters appearance, has brought some of his best golf to Augusta National, enjoying a tied-second in his tournament debut in 2020 and finishing inside the top 16 in three of his four starts.

For 21-year-old Kim, who burst on to the scene as the second youngest pro to win on the Asian Tour at 17 years and 149 days, he has proven he has what it takes to compete against the best.

The now three-time PGA Tour winner reminded audiences during the second season of the Netflix series ‘Full Swing’ that he ‘just wants to be taken seriously’. And he certainly meant business after finishing tied-second and tied-eight at the Open and US Open respectively in 2023.

There will be several compelling storylines waiting to be written this week.

Tiger Woods – a five-time winner of the Masters – may be a longshot for the green jacket again given his health conditions. But never write off the legend as his 2019 triumph – where he defied all odds after returning from a spinal fusion surgery to win – will serve as a reminder of the fierce competitor that he is.

Rahm is now part of the LIV Golf contingent in the field, including reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and former Open champion Cameron Smith, while Rory McIlroy arrives with another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

But for Asian golf fans, the excitement of following their favourite players along with the hopes for Asia’s next Masters champion will keep them busy this week.