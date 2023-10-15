Angel Yin wins in Shanghai for maiden LPGA title

SHANGHAI – Angel Yin won on the LPGA Tour for the first time as she held her nerve on the first play-off hole to beat world No. 1 Lilia Vu in Shanghai on Sunday.

On a dramatic final day that saw the lead change hands repeatedly at Qizhong Garden Golf Club, the Americans both finished 14-under after four rounds, a shot ahead of the chasing pack, to ensure they went to a play-off.

In hazy conditions at the US$2.1 million (S$2.9 million) event, overnight co-leader Yin birdied the par-four 18th in the sudden-death play-off.

It was Yin’s first victory on the LPGA Tour on her 159th start.

“Feels amazing. I got to say,” said the 25-year-old, who is ranked 35th in the world.

“I was playing today and I was like, wow, winning is tough. It’s not easy.

“So hats off to Lilia for playing so well last day again, and obviously she’s been playing really well.”

She added that she prepared for the final round by watching the Shanghai Masters.

Said Yin: “The second match, (Andrey) Rublev, and it was a really tough match between (Grigor) Dimitrov, and I just saw him like express himself very well on the court.

“It wasn’t like he was just completely emotionless. I’ve been thinking about that a lot last night, and then today I start out pretty mellow. Not much, kind of flat lining. Nothing was happening. I was like, you know what, I think I’m going to draw on my emotions.

“I got a lot of emotions and I think started doing again and I started playing well. That helped me a lot, to be able to be expressive and not just flat lining on the golf course.”