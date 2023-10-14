Angel Yin storms into LPGA Shanghai co-lead after eight birdies in third round

SHANGHAI – After an inauscpicious start with a bogey on her opening hole, Angel Yin produced fireworks as she fired eight birdies in Saturday’s third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The American signed for a seven-under 65 that saw her rocket up the leaderboard into a share of the lead at 12-under 204 alongside Maja Stark. The Swede, who had a one-stroke lead after two rounds, carded a 70 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Yin, 25, is still searching for her first win on the LPGA Tour.

The US$2.1 million (S$2.9 million) tournament is the LPGA’s first return to China since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the start of a four-event Asia swing, with later stops in South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

Stark, 23, won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in August 2022 for her maiden Tour title.

Thai Pavarisa Yoktuan bogeyed her final hole for a 69 and was a shot back in third on 205. World No. 1 Lilia Vu, seeking her fourth victory in 2023, had her second straight 67 and was joint-third with Lee Mi-hyang (67) and Ariya Jutanugarn (68) on 206.

Vu’s compatriot and two-time defending champion (2018, 2019) Danielle Kang of the United States shot 73 and was four strokes behind the leaders on 208.

The highest-placed Chinese golfer was Yu Liu. She had a 72 and was on 207, tied-seventh with Germany’s Esther Henseleit (70). Liu was tied-ninth and tied-third for the first two editions of the tournament in 2018 and 2019 respectively.