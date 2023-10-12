An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation

South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for a doping violation, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.

An, who is 53rd in the world rankings, tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea, the PGA Tour said.

The 32-year-old An, whose suspension is retroactive to Aug. 31, will be eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1.

An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His last PGA Tour start was at August's BMW Championship where he finished 43rd in the penultimate playoff event. REUTERS