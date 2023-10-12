An suspended for three months by PGA Tour for doping violation

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Byeong Hun An watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 23, 2023 South Korea's Byeong Hun An tees off on the 4th hole during the final round REUTERS/Phil Noble
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun has been suspended by the PGA Tour for three months for a doping violation, the U.S.-based circuit said on Wednesday.

An, who is 53rd in the world rankings, tested positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency contained in a cough medicine available over the counter in his native Korea, the PGA Tour said.

The 32-year-old An, whose suspension is retroactive to Aug. 31, will be eligible to return to competition on Dec. 1.

An recorded four top-10 finishes in 31 events during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. His last PGA Tour start was at August's BMW Championship where he finished 43rd in the penultimate playoff event. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top