All change for fourballs as captains play everyone

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team USA&#039;s Justin Thomas plays out from the bunker on the 12th hole during a practice round REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 28, 2023 Team USA&#039;s Jordan Spieth tees off on the 10th hole during a practice round REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 29, 2023 Team Europe&#039;s Viktor Hovland tees off on the 13th hole during the Foursomes REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 29, 2023 Team Europe&#039;s Jon Rahm and Team Europe&#039;s Tyrrell Hatton during the Foursomes REUTERS/Carl Recine
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
32 sec ago

ROME - Europe and the United States both opted to give their morning reserves an outing in the afternoon fourballs as four new-look pairings will take up the battle after Europe roared into a 4-0 lead after the Ryder Cup's morning foursomes on Friday.

American captain Zach Johnson, who is already coming in for social media criticism for holding back four major winners, sent them into action on a scorching day in Rome.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will face Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton in the first game at 10.25GMT.

Brooks Koepka gets his first outing alongside Scottie Scheffler against Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard while Wyndham Clark teams up with Max Homa against Bob MacIntyre and Justin Rose.

The final match of the day sees Europe's Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick play Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top