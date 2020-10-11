After near-misses, Kim hopes for Major leap

NEW YORK • South Korea's Kim Sei-young, seeking her first Major title, birdied five of her last six holes to seize a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the Women's PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old from Seoul fired a five-under 65, including an event record-tying 29 for the front nine, to stand on four-under 136 after 36 holes at Aronimink in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

"Just strategising to attack the greens. I'd try to land it a little short so I can have some release," she said. "I didn't look at the leaderboard. I had good momentum so I just wanted to ride on that."

The seventh-ranked Kim has had six top-five Major finishes without a victory, her closest calls being a runner-up finish at the 2015 Women's PGA and a share of second at the 2018 Evian Championship.

Asked if she felt ready for a Major win, she said: "It's always my goal."

Lurking one stroke back were Spain's Carlota Ciganda (69), Sweden's Anna Nordqvist (68) and Americans Danielle Kang (69) and Jennifer Kupcho (65).

Malaysia's Kelly Tan, who shared the first-round lead with American Brittany Lincicome (72), fired a 71 for a share of sixth.

Kim began on the back nine and made bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12 to stumble back, but she answered with a birdie at the par-five 16th hole, then opened and closed the front nine with birdies around a run of four consecutive birdies starting with a 30-foot putt at the par-four fourth.

"That really helped me with momentum and finishing strong," she said.

"The wind fluctuated on the back nine, so I struggled with my iron game. But, when we entered the front nine, the wind slowed down and it was easier to attack with my irons."

World No. 3 Kang answered a bogey at the fourth with a birdie at the par-three fifth, then followed a bogey at the par-three eighth with a birdie at the par-four 12th and birdied the par-five 16th to match the leaders.

"There are a lot of opportunities that I gave myself but I didn't capitalise on them," she said. "But I made some good up-and-downs and some good birdies."

America world No. 2 Nelly Korda withdrew after an opening 71 due to a back injury.

South Korean Lee Mi-rim pulled out with an injury after nine holes on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, 10pm