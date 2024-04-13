Adoring Augusta cheers Tiger Woods into another Masters weekend

AUGUSTA – At his age and after all his injuries, Tiger Woods just wants “some food and some caffeine” following a gruelling second day of the Masters on April 12.

The 48-year-old battled his way to make a record 24th straight cut at the year’s first Major with a dastardly wind conspiring against him, but an adoring crowd cheering him through a marathon 23 holes – his first round was suspended after 13 holes due to darkness.

For the five-time Masters champion and 15-time Major winner, the milestone of surpassing Gary Player and Fred Couples’ streak of 23 straight cuts made was no doubt a matter of some pride.

Woods, despite all his surgeries throughout the years, remains the supreme competitor and his thoughts quickly turned to his goals for the weekend.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament,” he said, when asked of the significance of his achievement.

The American golf great, who carded an even-par 72, is on one-over 145 after two rounds, seven strokes off the lead and with plenty to do if he truly is to get into contention.

For the most, Woods was solid rather than spectacular but at times in his second round, with an excited crowd backing him, the atmosphere of his heyday was back.

Crowds swarmed around him on the tee, rushed down the sides of the fairways to grab a look at his approach shots and the galleries around the greens were packed on every hole he played.

It certainly could have been a final round on Sunday around Amen Corner, holes 11 through 13, where spectators peeked over shoulders for a glance of his putts amid the whiff of freshly lit cigars.

Augusta loves Woods and the feeling is mutual.

“I’ve always loved playing here. I’ve been able to play here since I was 19 years old. It’s one of the honours I don’t take lightly, being able to compete,” he said.

“The years I have missed, I wish I was able to play. There’s such an aura and mystique about playing this golf course.”

He parred all three holes at Amen Corner which in many ways summed up his round – rock solid and resilient with some superb short iron shots.

He made bogey on 14th but bounced back on the par-five 15th with birdie and saw out the rest of his round with pars.