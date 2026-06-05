adidas enjoys great visibility at ST & BT Corporate Golf event

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Hugo Boss’ Steven Lee is a picture of concentration as he tees off against the adidas billboard.

Visibility is what sporting brands seek most when they join partnership with an athlete or an event.

And adidas, the German multinational athletic apparel and footwear corporation, places immense priority for that.

That is why the three bars of adidas are so easily recognisable on the sporting fields and indoor sports halls.

More so on the athletes contracted to the brand, and they come no bigger than football wizard Lionel Messi and a host of megastars who would be flashing the brand at the forthcoming World Cup.

In similar fashion, visibility is what adidas sought when it came on board as sponsor of The Straits Times & The Business Times Corporate Golf League, which is into its 16th year as the most successful and sustainable golf event for business companies.

As Chen Rui Yuan, country manager, adidas Singapore, said on the company’s close association with the event: “The ST & BT Golf League serves as a strong networking platform that brings together professionals from diverse industries in a setting that naturally fosters meaningful connections and conversations.

“Beyond networking, the league offers us a unique avenue to showcase adidas Golf’s latest innovations directly to engage passionate golfers.

“We see real value in having our products experienced on the course where performance speaks for itself.

“We were also drawn to the credibility and reach of the ST & BT media platform. Being associated with well-regarded publications allows us to connect with a wider community of golfers across Singapore and the region who are deeply invested in the sport.”

adidas Golf first came on board as a sponsor of the competition in 2023, and it has been a partnership that has seen value since.

Added Chen: “From the get-go, the league has stood out as a credible platform that brings together a passionate community of golfers in Singapore.

“Our involvement has centred on brand visibility and support, ensuring that adidas Golf is present and meaningful at every edition of the event.

“What keeps us coming back is not just the exposure, but also the vibrancy in the community that the league has built and the positive energy it delivers.”

Many golfers look forward to the adidas prizes in the lucky draw section. “I like their apparel and shoes, and especially their golf bag and travel gear,” said Winfred Tan, a familiar face who plays for Singapore Global Trust.

This feeling gels with what Chen envisages from the event. He said: “At adidas Golf, our mission is to inspire and elevate every golfer’s game through products that combine performance, style, and comfort.

“Golf has always been a sport that demands precision, dedication and a sense of camaraderie, and these values align with our own.

“That is precisely why our partnership with the ST & BT Golf league feels like such a natural fit.

“The league gives us a meaningful platform to connect directly with Singapore’s golfing community, forge lasting industry relationships and play an active role in growing the sport here.

“We see this not merely as a sponsorship, but as a shared commitment to making golf more accessible and enjoyable for golfers of all levels, and that is something we are proud to continue supporting.”

stsports@sph.com.sg