Adam Scott on future of PGA Tour schedule: ‘It can't sit still’

LOS ANGELES – As a member of the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee, Adam Scott gets wrapped into a variety of conversations about the fate of the tour’s schedule.

The veteran from Australia said that he has gauged fellow tour members’ opinions on where the product stands and how it can be improved, as the tour looks at revamping its annual schedule.

“But we don’t have a direct position at the moment to really put out there, if you know what I mean. I can’t be specific because we don’t have the specifics,” Scott said on Tuesday.

What is not in doubt is that the schedule will change in some form or fashion.

“I think it’s just a matter of if you’re sitting still, you’re going backwards,” Scott added.

“I don’t think there’s anything drastically wrong with the PGA Tour because I would think it’s the strongest professional golf tour in the world. But it can’t sit still.

“I think Brian (PGA Tour CEO Rolapp) and his team are now challenged with the task of looking years into the future of how it needs to look to continue to be the strongest tour in the world. That’s where their expertise lies, and I’m confident in his ability to guide the tour into the future.”

The widely held belief, based on Rolapp’s use of the term “scarcity”, is that the 2027 PGA Tour schedule will feature fewer events that bring in more of the best players in the world each week.

Also speaking on Tuesday, Englishman Justin Rose said that he was confident the schedule was being “well thought out”.

“I hope it’s simplification, is what I hope it is,” he added.

“I feel like the tour’s – there’s a lot more opportunity out there than there has been ever in terms of the quality of events, the quality of fields that we’re getting together on a more regular basis, the money that we’re playing for, so there’s a lot of opportunity.

“But it feels quite complex and quite ‘A and B’, and players are in or they’re out, and it’s a little bit of a too many layers to it, I think. So it would just be nice to sort of have all of the opportunity and upside with just a more simplified system. It would be nice to just to kind of get it to a very simple, simple structure.” REUTERS