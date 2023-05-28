Adam Schenk, Harry Hall share lead after three rounds at Charles Schwab Challenge

HOUSTON – Adam Schenk shot a three-under 67 to move up three spots into a tie with co-leader Harry Hall, who had led after 36 holes, on Saturday in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Schenk sank a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th to move to 10-under 200. He had started the round with birdies at the first two holes, then a bogey at the par-four No. 4 was balanced by his play at No. 11, where his approach shot from 110 yards stopped seven inches from the hole for a tap-in birdie.

“It played tough today,” Schenk said. “The greens were really firm. They’re really baked out. It feels like walking on concrete. We just did a really good job managing everything today.

“It was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it. It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s nice when it does.”

Schenk, who joined the tour in 2018, is going for his first victory. He has one runner-up, one third-place finish and 10 top-10 finishes.

“Winning would be really cool,” Schenk said. “If I do, that’s awesome. If I don’t, that’s OK, too. I’ll learn from it.”

He is tied with Englishman Hall, a PGA Tour rookie who made a nine-foot, seven-inch birdie putt at the par-four 17th hole for an adventurous two-over 72. Hall made consecutive double bogeys at the par-four Nos. 6-7 but rallied with two birdies on a bogey-free back nine (Nos. 12, 17).

“I’m never going to stop fighting,” Hall said. “I’m always going to keep trying. Like I said yesterday, this game brings you new challenges every day, and I’m equipped to deal with them.”

Harris English was alone in third at nine under after battling for the lead during the round as he carded an even-par 70. His birdie at No. 16 on a 40-foot putt was negated by a bogey at No. 18.

Fourth place is a two-way tie at six under between Justin Suh, who shot 66 on Saturday, and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (72).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 72 and fell three spots from Friday to a tie for 10th at 4-under 206. The Dallas native collected three birdies (Nos. 1, 6, 11) and five bogeys (Nos. 4, 7, 14, 16, 18).

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ayaka Furue rallied late for a 2&1 victory over Celine Boutier on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the LPGA Match-Play, where she’s trying to improve on a runner-up finish last year.

“Just happy to win today,” said Furue, who lost to South Korean Ji Eun-hee in last year’s final. “It’s mentally and physically tough to have two rounds in just one day. I have experienced that last year, so hopefully I can get some kind of experience (from going through) today’s rounds.”

She lined up a final-four clash with Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who beat American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3&2.

The other semi-final on Sunday morning will pit Sweden’s Linn Grant against Thailand’s Parajee Anannarukarn. REUTERS, AFP