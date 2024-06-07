Adam Hadwin bounces back to lead at Memorial

DUBLIN (Ohio) – Adam Hadwin bounced back from the disappointment of missing the cut at last week’s Canadian Open to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the PGA Memorial Tournament in Ohio on June 6.

The 36-year-old was left bitterly dismayed after bombing out on home turf at the halfway stage of Canada’s biggest tournament, but shrugged off that gloom to fire a six-under 66 at Muirfield Village.

“It sucks to miss cuts, but missing a cut in Canada is definitely up there with some of the worst,” said Hadwin, who reeled off eight birdies in the final tournament before next week’s US Open at Pinehurst.

The Canadian might have finished the day on a two-shot lead had it not been for a bogey on the 18th.

“It always stings a little to end a round with a bogey,” added Hadwin, who vowed to keep his feet firmly on the ground heading into the final 54 holes of the tournament.

“It’s only Thursday, a lot of golf left. I played a really solid round of golf today. I was in play off the tee, I hit a bunch of greens, I had some good looks, and then got going on the back nine.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is lurking on Hadwin’s shoulder, one off the lead after a five-under 67.

The American was slow to get going and made the turn at one-under after taking a six on the par-five fifth hole. But the two-time Masters champion rattled off four birdies down the stretch to move firmly into contention.

The highlight came on the 18th, when he drilled a fairway iron from 139 yards to 18 inches from the hole, setting up a tap-in birdie.

“It felt like I hit a lot of quality shots today, it felt like my ball striking was really good, and I was able to hole a few putts as well,” the 27-year-old said. “So overall, pretty pleased with the round.”

Four players – newly crowned PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg and Canada’s Corey Conners – are a further shot back after shooting four-under 68s.

Five others are three off the lead on three under, including defending champion Viktor Hovland and European Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, is among a group of seven players tied for 12th on two under.

The four-time Major champion’s round included a wild back nine, where a bogey and a double-bogey on the 11th and 12th holes took him to two over for the day.

But he conjured four birdies in his final six holes to remain in touch. AFP