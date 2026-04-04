A foundation keen on giving back through golf

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Officials from the Singapore Golf Association and ONERHT Foundation with Mrs Josephine Teo (fourth from left), Minister for Digital Development and Information and Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity & Smart Nation Group at the ONERHT Foundation 10th anniversary charity golf day last November.

Golf in Singapore is increasingly recognised not just as a competitive pursuit, but also as a platform for youth development, social mobility and community engagement.

A growing network of stakeholders, from governing bodies to corporate philanthropies, has been driving this transformation.

Among them is ONERHT Foundation, which is widening access to the sport through its partnership with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA).

At its core, the collaboration reflects a broader philosophy – that sport can serve as a powerful tool for shaping lives.

Established in 2015, ONERHT Foundation is a Singapore-registered charity and grant-making organisation that serves as the corporate social responsibility arm of the ONERHT Group, which includes RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies.

Over the past 10 years, the foundation has raised more than $6 million through fundraising initiatives such as charity art exhibitions, charity concerts, annual gala dinners and golf events, supporting non-profit organisations across Singapore.

The foundation’s work is guided by four causes – education, environmental sustainability, support for disadvantaged groups, and the arts and sports.

Within this framework, sport and golf in particular, emerged as a natural fit.

“Golf is a sport that teaches discipline, integrity, patience and resilience. They are qualities that extend far beyond the fairways,” said Ho Peng Kee, patron of ONERHT Foundation.

“Through our partnership with the Singapore Golf Association, we hope to empower young people with opportunities to develop not just as athletes, but also as individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society.”

This emphasis reflects a broader shift in thinking about sport in Singapore, where policymakers and sporting organisations increasingly frame athletics as a vehicle for character development rather than purely competitive success.

Kaylee Kwok, chairwoman of ONERHT Foundation and partner at RHTLaw Asia LLP, added: “From the start, the foundation has championed giving back and philanthropy.

“By leading through action, we hope to inspire others to make a positive impact. We fund programmes that support education, environmental sustainability, disadvantaged groups, and the arts and sports.”

The foundation formalised its three-year collaboration with the SGA in 2022 through a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting golf as a healthy and inclusive sporting activity.

Since then, support has been channelled towards grassroots outreach, youth training pathways and initiatives designed to lower barriers to entry. The foundation and SGA renewed their collaboration for another three years in November 2025.

For SGA, such partnerships play an important role in building a sustainable talent pipeline while widening participation, to jointly promote golf as a healthy and inclusive sport through future programmes and outreach.

Through these partnerships, ONERHT Foundation continues to drive initiatives that enhance community well-being from elder care and road safety education to youth development and sports inclusion.

“Our partnership with ONERHT Foundation has continued to strengthen our golf ecosystem with their support for our community engagement and junior development,” said Joshua Ho, chief executive officer of the SGA.

“We are grateful to have partners like ONERHT Foundation, who share the same belief as the Singapore Golf Association, where we strive to make golf in Singapore an inclusive one, accessible to Singaporeans from all walks of life.”

This focus on access comes at a time when Singapore’s golf ecosystem is evolving. Indoor golf, driving ranges and school-based programmes have opened the sport to a broader demographic, particularly younger players who may not have traditional entry points into the game.

This shift has been particularly significant for youth development. Exposure to golf can provide structured mentorship opportunities, pathways to scholarships and access to networks that might otherwise be out of reach for some young players.

For both the ONERHT Foundation and SGA, the partnership ultimately goes beyond nurturing competitive golfers. It is about investing in human potential.

In this evolving landscape, the fairway has become more than a sporting arena.

As Singapore continues to explore ways to make sport more inclusive, collaborations between governing bodies and philanthropic organisations are likely to play an increasingly significant role.