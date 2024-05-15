5 picks to win the PGA Championship not named Scottie or Rory

LOUISVILLE – Scottie Scheffler is the hottest golfer on the planet, even after a baby break for a couple weeks. Rory McIlroy is soaring as he returns to a course where he has won the Wanamaker Trophy before.
All of this is old news by now.
So instead of putting money on Scheffler or McIlroy to claim the PGA Championship this week, here are five other players who have a good chance to win golf’s second Major of the season.
1. Brooks Koepka
Not only is he the defending champion, he has won three of the past six PGA Championships and five Majors overall since 2017.
Koepka comes to Louisville off a win at LIV Singapore.
He remains one of the best drivers in the world and his putting has shown improvement on the LIV circuit. And while all the focus is on Scheffler and McIlroy, perhaps Koepka will have less pressure and extra motivation to strut his stuff on one of the biggest stages in golf.
2. Ludvig Aberg
The great unknown for Aberg right now is his fitness.
He dropped out before the start of the Wells Fargo Championship, citing a knee issue. This was news to the golf world and new territory for the 24-year-old who has succeeded at just about everything since turning pro 11 months ago.
If he were at 100 per cent, he might have been a top-three pick to win this week. His first Major start proved he is not afraid of the spotlight, as he finished solo second at the Masters behind Scheffler. Aberg is already one of the best ball-strikers on tour and it is practically a given that he will win a Major – the question is when.
3. Bryson DeChambeau
Two LIV golfers on one list? Believe it.
DeChambeau flexed his Major championship pedigree in 2020, tying for fourth at the PGA before winning the US Open. Injuries and seemingly conflicting priorities (i.e. his long drive competition phase) knocked him off the path for a while, but joining LIV has not marked the end of his relevance as a golfer.
He has three top-10s in the past six Majors, including another T4 at the 2023 PGA and a T6 at the Masters in April, where he was still one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the field. DeChambeau’s length will be an enviable weapon for him at the 7,609-yard Valhalla Golf Club.
4. Tommy Fleetwood
For someone who has not won a Major yet, there is a lot to like about Fleetwood when this time of year rolls around.
He has finished top-10 in three straight Majors and eight overall, the kind of consistency that gives confidence to his fans to believe next time will be his breakthrough.
Fleetwood won in Dubai back in January and has missed only one cut on the PGA Tour this season. He has not scored any worse than a 72 in his past 20 rounds and he ranks No. 21 on tour in bogey avoidance, an underrated element in competing in Majors.
5. Jason Day
A former Major champion enjoying an extended career resurgence, who will bet against him?
After ending a five-year gap between PGA Tour wins last season, Day has kept it up with four top-10s this campaign – all coming against stacked fields at signature events.
He drives the ball well enough to contend at a Major like this, but he can also combine that with stellar putting – he ranks No. 13 in strokes gained putting this season. REUTERS