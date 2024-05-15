5 picks to win the PGA Championship not named Scottie or Rory

LOUISVILLE – Scottie Scheffler is the hottest golfer on the planet, even after a baby break for a couple weeks. Rory McIlroy is soaring as he returns to a course where he has won the Wanamaker Trophy before.

All of this is old news by now.

So instead of putting money on Scheffler or McIlroy to claim the PGA Championship this week, here are five other players who have a good chance to win golf’s second Major of the season.

1. Brooks Koepka

Not only is he the defending champion, he has won three of the past six PGA Championships and five Majors overall since 2017.

Koepka comes to Louisville off a win at LIV Singapore.

He remains one of the best drivers in the world and his putting has shown improvement on the LIV circuit. And while all the focus is on Scheffler and McIlroy, perhaps Koepka will have less pressure and extra motivation to strut his stuff on one of the biggest stages in golf.

2. Ludvig Aberg