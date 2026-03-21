2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: Shannon Tan

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The Straits Times is celebrating outstanding Singaporeans selected for the 2025 ST Athlete of the Year award, backed by 100Plus. To get to know our athletes better, we asked them what it took to accomplish their achievements last year and how that changed them. This is what golfer Shannon Tan told Kimberly Kwek.

Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan had a "breakthrough" 2025, during which she clinched the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit.

Q: If 2025 were a chapter in a book about your life, what would its title be and why?

A: I would call it Breakthrough. 2025 was a year where a lot of things seemed to come together for me. I learnt a lot about my game, gained confidence from being in contention more often and managed to turn those opportunities into wins! It felt like a year where I took a big step forward both as a player and person on and off the course.

Q: Was there a moment last year when you realised your game was at a different level as compared to before?

Probably around May and June. I had three top-10 finishes back-to-back, and I could feel that my game was in a really good place.

After that, I won in Germany, which was a big moment for me, and the momentum continued with a fourth-place finish at the Houston Championship and another strong result at the La Sella Open.

Then winning the Women’s Indian Open a few weeks later and finding myself leading the Order of Merit really made me realise that my level had shifted.

Earlier in the year, I had chances but wasn’t always able to close things out on the final day, so being able to do that in Germany was quite a big turning point for me , and also playing my best round of the tournament on the final round of the AIG Women’s Open in tough conditions .

Q: Was there anything you had to let go of – a habit, a belief, a way of thinking – to get to the level you did in 2025?

I think the biggest thing was learning to focus more on my own process and not overthink everything around me.

Golf can be a sport where you’re constantly analysing your game and putting pressure on yourself.

In 2025, I tried to simplify things a lot more , focusing on what I could control and trusting the work I had already put in . Once I did that, I felt like I played a lot more freely.

Q: When you’re at your best, what’s different about you?

When I’m at my best, I’m very present and focused on what’s right in front of me. I’m not thinking too far ahead or worrying about results. I felt like I was really in the zone and trusting my game.

Q: Did the pressure shift once you realised you weren’t just chasing something, but setting a new standard?

At the start of the season, I was just focused on doing my own thing and trying to put together good performances each week.

As the season went on and I found myself in the race for the Order of Merit, naturally the pressure changed a little bit because there was something bigger on the line.

But at the same time, I tried not to change my mindset too much and just kept focusing on playing my game one tournament at a time.

Q: What is one thing you are proud of yourself for doing in 2025?

It’s actually hard to pinpoint one thing, but winning the Order of Merit on the Ladies European Tour is definitely something I’m very proud of.

There are so many great players who have won it before, like Atthaya (Jeeno) Thitikul, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant and Esther Henseleit, so to have my name alongside theirs is really special.

Q: What’s a personal first from last season that mattered more than any public milestone?

Learning how to handle being in contention more often was a big personal step for me. Being in those situations, especially on the final day, teaches you a lot about yourself.

Those experiences helped me grow mentally and gave me confidence that I could compete and win at this level.

Q: After the year you had, how has that changed what feels special to you?

In some ways, it hasn’t changed too much. Of course, you celebrate the wins and achievements in the moment, but once the day is over and you wake up the next morning, it’s back to work and focusing on the next goal.