Golf: World No. 14 Park Min-ji eyes bigger stage after being the KLPGA’s money list winner in 2021 and 2022

The 24-year-old was speaking at a press conference ahead of the Dec 9-11 SWO, which is the curtain raiser for the 2023 KLPGA season and the Tour’s first international stop in three years.

With a prize purse of $1.1 million, it will be the most lucrative women’s golf tournament in the Republic after the US$1.7 million (S$2.4 million) HSBC Women’s World Championship, which is limited mainly to the top 20 in the world rankings and LPGA Tour winners plus others like sponsor invites.

The SWO, which is co-sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and the KLPGA, had been slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed owing to the pandemic.

The tournament is headlined by Thai world No. 3 Atthaya Thitikul and features the likes of former world No. 1 Shin Jiyai.

Also looking to build on a stellar year is Park’s compatriot Kim Su-ji, the KLPGA’s Player of the Year with two titles and 17 top-10 finishes.

The 26-year-old admitted that preparations with a short off-season will not be easy and she will be going to Vietnam for about two months to work on her distance and short game.

She said: “I’ve been fortunate to have had a great year. I just took on the approach that I want to learn and gain the experience that I need and that set the tone for having a good performance this year. It’s been a fun season, it’s been a rewarding year.”

This week’s tournament will also see South Korea’s Shin returning to a familiar hunting ground – Tanah Merah Country Club – where she won her first LPGA title at the 2009 HSBC Women’s Champions.

However, the South Korean was surprised when she arrived.

She said: “I have a great memory of this course. I came this morning and the clubhouse, the courses have all changed, and I questioned if I really did play here.”

However, she remained confident of her chances, adding: “I feel very fresh and I’m looking forward to this new event – it’s great to be here playing with my little sisters (referring to other golfers).”