Golf: South Africa’s Ockie Strydom wins Singapore Classic after final-day flourish

SINGAPORE – South African golfer Ockie Strydom picked up his second DP World Tour win in as many months as he fired a nine-under 63 on the final day of the Singapore Classic on Sunday to take the title.

The 38-year-old had sat joint-11th and four strokes behind co-leaders Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey going into the final round at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club, but a flawless scorecard with nine birdies saw him sign for a 19-under 269 to win the US$2 million (S$2.65 million) event by a stroke.

Despite a brilliant start that saw him rattle off three consecutive birdies, del Rey could not maintain his form and relinquished the lead to Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who carded six birdies in his first 10 holes.

But Valimaki bogeyed his 12th, allowing Ockie, who registered three birdies from the 13th to the 16th to join him at the top of the leaderboard.

Strydom then took a one-stroke lead after closing out his round with a birdie on the last hole, while Valimaki narrowly missed the putt that would have forced a play-off, handing the South African the title.

In December 2022, Strydom won his first DP World Tour event at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa after five runner-up finishes in the competition. He had also finished second 14 times on the Sunshine Tour before a breakthrough victory in 2019 at the Vodacom Origins Sishen.

The Singapore Classic is the first DP World Tour event to be held in the Republic since 2014.