Golf: Singapore Golf Association opens first centre of excellence at Keppel

SINGAPORE – In a boost for the development of local golf, the Singapore Golf Association has collaborated with Keppel Club to open its first centre of excellence (COE).

The COE will be hosted at Keppel’s upcoming Sime course, slated to be ready in December, and it will serve to develop youth golfers in Singapore.

SGA will be given access to the driving range and short-game practice facilities. They will also be allocated weekly 18- and 9-hole slots for training, which would be a significant increase in course access, said SGA general manager Joshua Ho.

He added: “This is a milestone for Singapore golf, and we look forward to building on this to eventually achieve our dream of having our very own home of golf in Singapore.”

Keppel Club captain Ng Luo Yi said: “Keppel Club has always been a strong advocate of junior golf, and we are excited and glad that we will play a part in supporting Singapore’s next generation of champions.”

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) and Sentosa Golf Club have also strengthened their support for SGA by offering the squad members access to their practice facilities and golf course.

The three clubs and the SGA signed a memorandum of understanding that took effect from Tuesday.

The news was welcomed by national golfers such as Aloysa Atienza, 24, who thanked the clubs for giving players more practice opportunities.

The 2021 SEA Games individual silver medallist said: “Sentosa Golf Club has been providing access to their amazing practice facilities and golf course earlier this year due to my involvement in the major Games.

“This has allowed me to develop my game greatly. Now, also having the support of Keppel Club and SICC, it’s going to be better for myself and the rest of the squad members.”

SGA national squad member Ryan Ang said the increased course access will help players stay sharp throughout the year.

The 23-year-old said: “Regular training on course would allow us to apply what we have learnt and practised to the actual round and see how we fare. The courses are in great shape too which makes for quality practice and development.

“I believe that this will help to hone the next batch of junior golfers, as greater access would encourage a variety of challenges and games to be played, creating a group of young golfers that are competition-ready and hungry for success.”

SICC’s director of golf Ian Roberts noted the importance of junior golf in the ecosystem and is pleased to help SGA develop elite golfers.

He added: “With this collaboration, it allows juniors to gain more exposure and friendship through the game of golf.”