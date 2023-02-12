Golf: Scottie Scheffler ‘not thinking much’ of title defence after two-stroke lead at Phoenix Open

ARIZONA – American Scottie Scheffler insisted that he was not thinking much about his title defence after taking a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor into the final round of the Phoenix Open, where a win will help him regain the world No. 1 ranking.

Scheffler, who started the round tied for the lead with Canadian Adam Hadwin, had four birdies in a three-under 68 for a 13-under total of 200 at TPC Scottsdale.

That was two clear of third-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm, who also carded a 68, and Canada’s Taylor, who posted a 67. Hadwin (71) and Jordan Spieth (69) are tied for fourth at 10 under.

Rahm, like Scheffler, can overtake Rory McIlroy atop the world rankings on Sunday, with the Northern Ireland star looking unlikely to challenge the leaders after a 70 that left him tied for 28th, 10 shots off the lead.

Scheffler kickstarted his round with a 47-foot birdie putt at the second hole and picked up another stroke with a 15-footer at the fourth. After his lone bogey of the round at the 13th, he fired out of the rough to four feet at the 14th for another birdie.

He added one more at the par-four 17th, where his second shot raced up the side of the green, looking scarily close to rolling into the water before it settled just off the putting surface. He rolled in an 11-foot birdie putt from there.

“I haven’t been thinking about it too much,” Scheffler said of the title defence. “I’m in position now. Something I talked about at the beginning of the week was I felt like I’ve been on the outside looking in on Sundays.

“To be in the final group with a two-shot lead, I believe, is definitely a position I want to be in. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Chasing him is Rahm, who is trying to secure his third win of the season.

He opened with a bogey on the first hole but added four birdies, including one at the par-three 16th where he thrilled the 20,000 spectators at the grandstand by curling in a 40-foot putt.

