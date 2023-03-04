Golf: Rain rain go away – play suspended at the HSBC Women’s World C’ship again

SINGAPORE – Heavy rains continued to disrupt the HSBC Women’s World Championship as play was suspended during the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

Inclement weather also led to a three-hour delay during the second round of the US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) tournament on Friday.

While the golfers teed off on time on Saturday, bad weather brought play at the Sentosa Golf Club to a halt at 11.31am. Defending champion Ko Jin-young and second-round leader Danielle Kang are currently in the lead with an 11-under 133 total.

Ko registered five birdies and a bogey in her first nine holes, while Kang had a birdie in her first seven.