Golf: Rain rain go away – play suspended at the HSBC Women’s World C’ship again

Atthaya Thitikul putting during the third round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on March 4, 2023. Play at Sentosa Golf Club has been suspended for the second day in a row. PHOTO: KIMBERLY KWEK
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

SINGAPORE – Heavy rains continued to disrupt the HSBC Women’s World Championship as play was suspended during the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

Inclement weather also led to a three-hour delay during the second round of the US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) tournament on Friday.

While the golfers teed off on time on Saturday, bad weather brought play at the Sentosa Golf Club to a halt at 11.31am. Defending champion Ko Jin-young and second-round leader Danielle Kang are currently in the lead with an 11-under 133 total.

Ko registered five birdies and a bogey in her first nine holes, while Kang had a birdie in her first seven.

More On This Topic
Golf: Kang’s red-hot putting sends her top of HSBC Women’s World C’ship
The weeping, bloody, brilliant world of the perfectionist

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top