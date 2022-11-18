Golf: Leow’s late gamble did not pay off, but S’pore record two ‘firsts’

Singapore recorded two “firsts” from “seconds” after the final day of the Nomura Cup at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in the Philippines on Friday.

Top local amateur James Leow finished second in the individual standings – previous best was Choo Tze Huang’s third-place finish in South Korea in 2009.

The Singapore team also finished runners-up, behind Japan. The previous best was fourth in 2015 in Abu Dhabi where Leow also featured.

In fact, overnight leader Leow could have snatched the individual crown if he had not been undone at the par-five final hole which he double-bogeyed for an even-par 72 against Japanese winner Yuta Sugiura’s birdie.

Said coach Matt Ballard, on Leow’s double-bogey: “When on the 72nd hole and leading the individual, Leow asked me ‘how many shots are we behind Japan?’

“So he was faced with going for the green in two to bridge the gap with Japan or lay-up and protect his individual lead.

“He put country before self. He decided he needed to make eagle and go for the green. But it did not work out.”

Final standings

Individual: 274: Yuta Sugiura 67-69-70-68. 276: James Leow 66-72-66-72. 277: Jang Yubin 70-68-68-71. 278: Oshima Minato 71-67-69-71.

Team: Japan Minus-24. Singapore Minus-17. South Korea Minus-16

Selected: 287: Ryan Ang 71-72-69-75 (11th). 301: Brandon Han 75-78-77-71 (30th).