Golf: Inside the ropes with Ireland’s Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire, 28, won the LPGA Drive On Championship in 2022 – the first Irish golfer to triumph on the LPGA Tour. She also holds the joint-record for the lowest round in a Major, men’s or women’s, with a 61. The Straits Times caught up with her on the sidelines of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Q. If you weren’t a golfer, which sport would you play?

A. I used to swim a lot when I was younger, so probably swimming.

Q. Who is your biggest inspiration?

A. Padraig Harrington was my hero growing up in Ireland. He was winning Majors when I was starting to play golf, so probably him.

Q. Any superstitions?

A. I always keep the same routine and I never play with No. 2 golf balls.

Q. One food you can eat for the rest of your life?

A. I could eat breakfast for every meal – eggs, omelettes.

Q. Favourite city to compete in?

A. Probably Sydney, if it can’t be home in Ireland. It’s just a really cool place, the people are really friendly, there’s a nice atmosphere down the water, near the city. It has everything. Food’s good.

Q. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day, who would it be?

A. Serena Williams would be pretty cool. She’s one of the best athletes of all time. It’d be cool to see what she does per day. And she’s a very successful businesswoman too, so I think she’d have a pretty interesting life.