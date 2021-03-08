Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship set to return in April after one-year hiatus

SINGAPORE- In the latest and biggest boost to Singapore's developing sports calendar, the HSBC Women's World Championship, recognised as one of the premier golf events in Asia, will be making a comeback at Sentosa Golf Club from April 29 to May 2.

This championship marks a welcome return for professional women's golf to Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region after the tournament was cancelled last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star-studded field includes defending champion Park Sung-hyun and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young. Joining them will be fellow South Korean and two-time winner of the tournament Park Inbee, American Major winner Danielle Kang, as well as five-time Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour winner, Lee Minjee of Australia.

Park Sung-hyun, the world No. 11, is keen to add to her tally of seven LPGA Tour wins at this tournament. She said: "I'm excited to be coming back to Singapore to defend my HSBC Women's World Championship title. It was an exciting final day in 2019 and I managed to put in a strong fourth round to take the championship...

"I had immense support out on course in 2019 so I'm looking forward to getting back out there and playing my best golf."

Speaking about the return of the tournament to the city state, Tony Cripps, chief executive officer of HSBC Singapore, said: "The HSBC Women's World Championship is our flagship event in women's golf and we are thrilled to have recently announced our ongoing commitment as title partner of the event. Hosting this tournament in one of HSBC's most important international hubs showcases our firm commitment to Singapore and women in sport."

Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), also added that the return of the event is "a strong testament to Singapore's attractiveness as a leading business and leisure destination", as the country gradually resumes mass activities in line with the public health situation and prevailing travel polices.

With safety restrictions set to remain in place until after the tournament, the HSBC Women's World Championship will be a limited attendance event. Unfortunately for fans, there will be no public sale of tickets as only corporate guests will be allowed.

Prioritising the safety of players, officials and corporate guests, organisers are also working with the STB and relevant authorities to finalise health and safety protocols for every aspect of the tournament, including adhering to the prevailing safe management measures.

Other international sporting events that the Republic has successfully staged this year include several mixed martial arts fights by One Championship, as well as the Singapore Tennis Open, which took place last month. Both events featured foreign-based athletes with the MMA welcoming up to 250 spectators since the end of October and the tennis likewise for the semi-finals and finals.

For more information on the HSBC Women's World Championship 2021, visit the tournament website.