Golf: Fun and banter aplenty at Business Times Corporate Golf League

SINGAPORE – The brief light rain midway through the uninterrupted staging of the 2023 Business Times Corporate Golf League at Sentosa Golf Club was seen as a blessing.

And the “chilli and onion” ritual on the first tee-box of the Serapong course surely worked, for the forecast of thunderstorms did not hold true and allowed the popular event, this time presented by Singapore Pools, to run smoothly last Thursday.

The opening ceremony was short but spectacular, with about 100 golfers witnessing the unveiling of the majestic trophy and the introduction of the 16 teams with a touch of flamboyance as the respective captains dropped golf balls into the cup.

The proceedings produced a warm and friendly atmosphere for the corporates and the venue usually noted for tight competitions was turned into a cauldron of camaraderie extracting a swinging time of fun and banter.

Among the golfers were Singapore Pools CEO Lam Chee Weng, board member K. C. Lee and former cabinet minister Dr Yaacob Ibrahim who played together.

That most of the teams opted for the social section was indicative of the event’s foremost priority: To network and build friendships.

And the opportunities were many: with exchange of pleasantries at lunch, during the game, at the halfway house for snacks and at the free-seating sumptuous dinner spiced up with live music.

Yet, as in all corporate events, there had to be winners, the biggest of which was extracted from the competitive category.

It was no surprise that battle-hardened Team Boss, regular participants before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the event for three years, grabbed the headlines in the first of the four-leg tournament.

On the modified System 36 stableford format, the team’s three leading players chalked up 111 points, nine ahead of Centurion, and sponsor Audi Sport in third.

Taking top honours was Boss’ Jonathan Lee (course handicap 11) who amassed 37 points to beat teammates Andre Huber and William Tay and Centurion’s Eugene Teo on countback, all with 37 points.

A 11.2 handicapper, Lee, shot nines of 43-39 for a 10-over 82, buoyed by a birdie in the second nine on a par-four hole during which he sank a 10-foot putt.

The 42-year-old commodities trader, who had been introduced to the game almost three decades ago by his golf-playing dad Lee Swee Teck, plays only once every week but he is an accomplished golfer with a good all-round game.

With three of their golfers returning below-par scores, Team Boss stamped their authority on the first leg and will be the team to watch in the second leg at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on March 3.

And star player Lee is likely to be fielded again by captain Terrence Yong on his home course at TMCC.

On a grand day with prizes galore, Lee was not the only one to take back some “goodies” as Team I-Kare topped the social section with 109 points spearheaded by 10-handicapper Dixon Ng who shot 86 (44-42) for 38 points, who also claimed the individual title.

Lying second are Deloitte, only a point behind, with Singapore Global Trust who fielded former national sportsmen David Lee (goalkeeper) and David Lim (swimmer) lying third on 106 points.

Other notable prize-winners were: Michael Ng of W Atelier for the longest drive of 247 metres, Tan Ching Khoon of Deloitte for Nearest To Line (0.3 metres) and Dan Cho of Olam Agri for Nearest To Pin (1.3 metres).

Bob Seth, managing director of Golf and Leisure, playing in the event for the first time, summed up the day best when he said: “The BT event is a true platform for interaction and intermingling. In the end, I ran out of business cards.”