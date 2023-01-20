Golf: China’s Li Haotong set to tee off at Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE – Chinese golfer Li Haotong has confirmed his participation in the Feb 9-12 Singapore Classic, organisers announced on Friday.

Li, 27, won his third DP World Tour title at the BMW International Open in Germany last year, four years after his last win in 2018.

He is now eyeing a fourth in the Republic at the at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, where the DP World Tour returns for the first time since 2014.

“My win in Germany last season was such an important moment for me and I’m excited to see what will happen this year – I hope I can build on that result, particularly when we return to Singapore next month,” said Li.

In 2018, Li became the first male golfer from China to rank within the top 50 of the Official World Golf ranking, after beating current World No.1 Rory McIlroy to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

The Chinese player, who also finished third in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, is currently ranked 145th in the world.

The US$2 million (S$2.7 million) Singapore Classic will be his first tournament here and marks the DP World Tour’s first tournament in Asia since 2019.

“I’m really excited to play in Singapore and play golf so close to home again,” said Li. “We’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and I know all the golfers from Asia are really looking forward to this tournament.”

Li joins a strong group of Chinese golfers at the Singapore Classic including Wu Ashun, who has won four times on the DP World Tour, Chen Guxin, Ma Chengyao and Ding Wenyi, one of Asia’s top male amateur golfers.

The event will also feature players like Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand and New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Tickets for the Singapore Classic start from S$25 and can be purchased here.