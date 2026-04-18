Golden try gives Chiefs narrow win over Hurricanes

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SYDNEY, April 18 - Waikato Chiefs snatched a dramatic extra-time try to come from behind and beat Wellington Hurricanes 22-17 on Saturday in their Super Rugby Pacific top-of-the-table clash.

New Zealand flanker Wallace Sititi marked his return from injury with the match-winning try in Hamilton, reacting quickest to catch a swirling ball in the air when Damian McKenzie’s drop-goal attempt was charged down by Hurricanes lock Warner Dearns.

The score came four minutes into extra time after the contest ended 17-17 in regulation time and handed Chiefs a golden-point victory as the Hurricanes suffered only their second loss this season.

Chiefs have now won seven games while Hurricanes have six wins but have a game in hand, with both sides on 31 points.

Hurricanes had been 12-3 ahead at the break after tries from Josh Moorby and Peter Lakai, but the second half saw Chiefs, who were hit by several late withdrawals, fight their way back into the contest when Simon Parker scored from close range.

Hurricanes responded through Asafo Aumua to restore a seven-point lead but with eight minutes left a handling error allowed Chiefs to steal the ball with substitute Daniel Sinkinson finishing off a break marked by some crisp and quick passing.

“The whole game we were bashing each other up in a tight contest. A lot of good team effort went into that,” said Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson, celebrating a 100th appearance for the hosts.

UPSET WIN FOR FIJIAN DRUA

Saturday also saw Fijian Drua pull off one of the biggest upsets in competition history when they edged ACT Brumbies 33-28 in Canberra.

The Drua had won one of 33 away matches but could sense a chance for a rare road success when they went 22-7 up at halftime with winger Manasa Mataele scoring two tries.

But they had to hang on desperately for their narrow win, which sparked wild celebrations from the islanders.

"The boys showed a lot of ticker and a lot of heart," Drua captain Temo Mayanavanua said. “We wanted to create something special, we talked about creating history through the week."

Western Force also upset the odds as they came from 12 points down at halftime to edge Canterbury Crusaders 31-26 in Perth in the last of the weekend's clashes.

Henry Robertson scored two of the Force's five tries and the defending champions have now lost five of nine matches and will have to battle for a playoff place.

EMOTIONAL PASIFIKA SIDE LOSE AGAIN

On Friday, Moana Pasifika played with plenty of emotion in the wake of the news that they are likely to fold at the end of the season but slumped to an eighth straight defeat with a 29-14 loss to the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.

Watched by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Moana took an early lead before two tries from winger Sid Harvey helped the Waratahs to overhaul them and, after a 40-minute delay for lightning, seal their fourth win of the season.

The Auckland Blues relied on forward power to see off the Otago Highlanders 47-40 in an Eden Park shootout in the opening match of the round.

Blues' Anton Segner scored two tries in an outstanding performance at blindside flanker and flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicked six conversions to move above Morne Steyn as the second highest points scorer in Super Rugby history. REUTERS