Golden Sixty good for Stewards' Cup

RACE 1 (1,000M)

8 Winner Method caught the eye at the trials for his long-awaited debut. He looks to have a high-cruising speed which should see him take plenty of running down.

13 Noble Desire is racing well, having finished runner-up in his last two starts.

14 Bella Baby has won two of his last three starts. He slots in light and looks capable of handling the step-up in class.

2 Sell My Sole has race experience on his side. He can return to form.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

7 Family Leader won first-up last season. He can do the same again for jockey Joao Moreira and trainer Caspar Fownes.

8 Rainbow Light was a fast fourth last start.

2 Ezra rates strongly but will need to overcome the awkward draw.

11 Cheerful Star is consistent. His sole win was ridden by Zac Purton, who takes the reins again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

6 Golden Four is better than his recent record suggests. He is capable of bouncing back to his best in this grade with Purton aboard.

7 Master Hero has shown plenty of ability. He rates as the main danger with Moreira engaged.

4 Charity Grace is looking for back-to-back wins, but the wide gate is a slight issue.

12 Apex Top slots in light and has drawn well in Gate 3.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

2 Sea Of Life is looking for back-to-back wins. He rates as the one to beat, especially as he remains in the same grade following his last-start impressive effort.

8 Juneau Park is also looking for back-to-back wins. His trainer, John Size, and jockey, Alexis Badel, have proven a formidable combination all season.

5 Flagship Glory is stepping out for his Hong Kong debut. He trialled well and commands respect with Moreira up. It is the wide gate that is not ideal. He may also be looking for a longer distance.

12 Green Reign bears close watching. He will relish the step-up in trip.

RACE 5 (1,200M) GROUP 1 CENTENARY SPRINT CUP

4 Wishful Thinker is racing well this term. He was a strong Group 2 winner three starts ago. He has drawn well and looks ready to improve further, following his close-up fourth in last month's Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

3 Jolly Banner rattled home for second in the same race. With a fast-enough tempo, he is capable of doing the same again.

1 Hot King Prawn is still chasing an elusive Group 1 win. He owns a slick personal best over this course and distance. He rates strongly from Gate 2 with Moreira astride.

5 Computer Patch is next best off the back of an eye-catching trial.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

11 Entrusted turned his form around to grab an eye-catching third last time against strong company. With even luck from the draw, he can win for jockey Antoine Hamelin, who rode five winners last Sunday.

5 Arrogant can roll forward to try and pinch this. He is a big-race prospect.

12 Natural Storm is a consistent stayer from the Ricky Yiu barn. He is looking to snap two consecutive runner-up efforts.

6 Blastoise is next best.

RACE 7 (1,600M) GROUP 1 STEWARDS' CUP

1 Golden Sixty is Hong Kong's outstanding miler. He is capable of scoring his 12th consecutive win and second Group 1. This is his race to lose.

5 Rise High has caught the eye at the trials as he returns from a lengthy layoff through injury. He has the ability and it is interesting to see how much he can really test Golden Sixty.

2 Southern Legend rarely runs a bad race.

3 Waikuku, last year's winner, is next best.

RACE 8 (1,600M) HONG KONG CLASSIC MILE

4 Healthy Happy has done nothing but impress since his debut win three starts ago. He followed that triumph up with another win in Class 2 last start. The wide draw is not ideal but, if he can sit close to the speed, then he is capable of scoring.

3 Enrich Delight also won in style on debut. He was a touch unlucky last start. With a clean run, he is a top chance.

1 Sky Darci rattled into a strong second in Group 3 over 1,400m last start, despite copping interference. He has the class edge.

12 Maximus snared a close-up second last start. He has ability and is improving nicely but may want further.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

12 Tianchi Monster is nothing short of consistent. With even luck, he is capable of getting his fifth Hong Kong victory. He slots in with next to no weight on his back.

11 Panfield is on the up. He is a three-time Chilean Group 1 winner who has plenty of class.

10 Charity Go won well last start but will now have to contend with Class 2 company. While in form, he is drawn poorly.

4 Reliable Team is a winner in this grade. He has found a suitable contest stepping back from Group 3 level last time.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

7 Sight Success is unbeaten across two starts. He rates strongly for a third successive win.

3 Master Montaro can return to his best with a clean run in transit. He appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

12 Excellent Chariot is looking for his third straight win. He slots in light but faces stronger opposition.

1 When You Believe looks ready for his Hong Kong debut off a tidy trial.