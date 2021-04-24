Golden sixty best in Champions Mile

RACE 1 (1,400M)

1 Hall Of Champ steps back to Class 4 which suits. He shoulders top weight but this is a weak field. 3 City Legend is looking to string three wins together. Put simply, he is on fire and the inside gate affords him every opportunity. 6 Ernest Feeling is on the up. He needs only to offset the wide gate. 10 Mission Smart draws the inside. He gets the blinkers first time to sharpen up. RACE 2 (1,200M) 2 Exceed The Stars received a welcome step-back to Class 4 last start. He looks set to improve off that run from Gate 1. 5 Packing Award made an excellent debut with a close second. He gets champion jockey Zac Purton. 4 Victory Scholars rattled into second last start. He has drawn well and should go close again. 13 Party Genius has the runs on the board without winning. He is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Fantastic Way is looking to snare a fourth straight win. He is easily a standout youngster from the John Size yard. 10 Trader won nicely on debut. From the good gate with no weight, he is the main danger. 9 War Of Courage rarely runs a bad race. He is in contention. 2 Sunset Watch is looking for back-to-back wins. He has race experience on his side.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

8 Entrusted is a classy operator on his day and the booking of Joao Moreira enhances his claims. 2 Beauty Fit arrived with a big reputation from Australia. If he manages to capture any of that form, he is in with a chance. 10 Maldives is looking for back-to-back wins. He commands respect. 3 All For St Paul's switches back to the turf. He can find the front and play catch me if you can from the good draw.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

G1 CHAIRMAN'S SPRINT PRIZE 10 Stronger has found some serious form in his past two runs. With a clean run, he looks capable of testing this bunch. 1 Danon Smash arrives in search of his third consecutive Group 1. He is in top form. From the good gate with Moreira up, he is going to be the favourite. 6 Wellington is worth forgiving for his last-start fifth in the Group 2 Sprint Cup. He is going to get every opportunity from Gate 3. 12 Beauty Applause has drawn well for Purton. He should get a few favours settling close to the speed.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

13 Gallant Express scored with plenty in hand on debut. He rises in grade but looks well weighted to continue his progression. 4 Winning For All is a winner in this grade. He has drawn well which should afford him every chance to see out 1,400m. 2 E Star rarely runs a bad race and is paired with the in-form Derek Leung. 11 Daily Beauty gets in light. He just needs to overcome the awkward draw.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

G1 FWD Champions Mile 1 Golden Sixty has won 16 of 17 starts. With the class he has, he can get his fourth consecutive Group 1. 6 Healthy Happy can roll forward and make a race of this in the small field. 2 Southern Legend is ticking along. He pushed Golden Sixty two starts ago and his class will take him a long way in this contest, especially as the winner of this race last year. 4 Mighty Giant caused a boilover in the G2 Chairman's Trophy last time out. He's next best.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

G1 FWD QEII CUP 7 Loves Only You was a classy third to Mishriff at Dubai in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic. Wth a clean run, she could well prove difficult to run down. 5 Time Warp can roll forward and make a race of it in this small field. 6 Daring Tact is a super filly. But it is difficult for a young horse to travel at her age. 1 Glory Vase does his best racing at Sha Tin as a Group 1 winner at the track. He can figure.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

4 Circuit Three was a consistent course-and-distance winner two starts ago in this grade. 10 Maximus has drawn well and gets a welcome step-back in distance to the mile. He can roll forward and make a race of this. 13 Super Football slots in light as a two-time course and distance winner this term. 2 Tourbillon Diamond steps back down to the mile, where he is a winner over the distance.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

2 Winning Dreamer steps back to a suitable grade after racing at Group 2 company last start. He has the class as a two-time winner in this grade. 7 Courier Wonder was impressive last start but this is a big step-up. 5 Lucky Patch has drawn awkwardly but has plenty of merit over this distance. 13 Hong Kong Bet could roll forward from Gate 1 to give this field something to run down.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club