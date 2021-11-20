Golden Sixty after 15th win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Running Glory has trialled well. He looks a solid chance on debut despite meeting fancied rivals.

1 Seasons Bliss, who kicked strongly for a commanding win first-up, can take another step forward.

10 Solar Partner grabbed third on debut. Expect another forward showing.

12 E Brother turned his form around last start. He is open to improvement.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

4 Good Buddy won well first-up, digging deep under hard-riding from Zac Purton to score narrowly. He just needs to offset the wide gate to be a winning chance again.

9 Peak To Peak surprised at 45-1 last start. He is still in contention following that strong showing.

3 Emerald Spur is struggling to recapture his best but definitely has ability. He has the strong booking of Joao Moreira.

11 Compulsory closed off stoutly last start. He can do similar again.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

3 Ping Hai Bravo can spoil the party. He is fit and boasts four course-and-distance wins.

8 Nervous Witness can bounce back. Horses are entitled to lose at times. He certainly has ability.

4 Master Eight is looking to extend his unbeaten record to four. The only query is whether the mid-race pressure down the straight can get the better of him or not.

2 Valiant Dream is fast and should not be discounted.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Circuit Stellar looks set to make an impact on debut. Formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien, the three-year-old claimed a Listed Stakes event before arriving in Hong Kong.

8 Copartner Ambition scored with plenty in hand last start. He can take another step forward.

6 Captain Win did well before being exported. He has trialled well and has a chance with Purton up.

9 Dragon Fortune is next best.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

8 Precise Express looks ready for the step-up to 2,000m. This contest appears more than suitable.

10 Blastoise rarely runs a bad race. Consistent, he deserves another chance.

3 Enzemble should roll forward under Purton.

5 Entrusted can finish off with a bit of luck. Do not discount him.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 Sky Field is a little talent. With a finish from the rear, he can turn his form around.

10 Naboo Attack is the unknown quantity. He looks to have supreme talent and has Purton.

9 Courier Wonder has his share of class. With Moreira on, he can make amends for a luckless last-start fifth.

2 Wellington has fitness concerns. Still, he is a leading player.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

1 Golden Sixty looks capable of registering his 15th consecutive win. He looks well for his return. He has had a good break.

5 Sky Darci has got plenty of class. The mile is easily his best, albeit being a Hong Kong Derby winner over 2,000m.

4 More Than This mixes his form but boasts a close-up Group 1-placing to Golden Sixty last term.

2 Waikuku can contend in his best form.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

4 Glorious Dragon was luckless in his last two starts. He can atone for those efforts with Purton atop.

1 Panfield is searching for a third straight win. He scored handily over the mile first-up at Group 2 level. The extra 400m will suit him.

5 Russian Emperor is building towards a peak run. Expect the extra distance to bring more out of him.

6 Savvy Nine can snag some prize money.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

8 Enjoying has race fitness. Expect further improvement after his close last-start fifth.

3 C P Brave has done nothing wrong since arriving in Hong Kong. Well placed, he can score.

5 Celestial Power is chasing back-to-back wins. Trainer Frankie Lor's yard is firing at the moment.

6 Flying Quest gets Purton's services. Expect a strong finish.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

14 Nearly Fine has class. The light weight gives him every chance.

9 Packing Lad has done everything right leading up to his debut. He gets Moreira.

6 California Spangle was beaten by the poor gate last start. He's worth another chance.

3 Speedy Mouse is a talent. He should be able to showcase his ability from Gate 3.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club