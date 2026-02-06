Golden Palm to put rival fillies in the shade

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

This appears a match-race between (1) CUSTODIAN and (2) GRISELDA. Both are decent sorts. The former showed vast improvement on debut and should contest the finish. The latter has 3kg less to shoulder and will know more about it.

(3) LANZAROTE should take home minor money.

(6) VIKING LASS has claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Based on current form, (4) NIGHTSHINE rates as the horse to beat.

However, respect newcomers (8) THE BRONX BULL, (7) SPEED STORM and (10) WORLD ATTRACTION.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) BALULE has been placed in all three starts to date and has a bright chance to exit the maiden ranks.

(5) QUEVANO attracts money and could prove worth following again.

(3) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY is looking to challenge.

(6) WOENSDAG KOERANT is worth some thought.

Race 4 (1,800m)

Improving (1) KNOWMORE still showed signs of inexperience when staying on to finish third over 1,600m, suggesting this extended trip with added experience under his belt will suit.

(2) ROYALE JACKET and (6) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD have shown enough to be competitive and their superior experience stands them in good stead.

The latter holds (5) SHADOWLINE on recent form, though that rival is dangerous to discount under a 4kg claimer.

Race 5 (1,000m)

Highly rated (3) TAXI TO THE MOON confirmed the improvement made after he was gelded by winning over track and trip last time, and a resultant three-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

(1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON looked back to his best when winning in KZN last time under a rider with whom he has forged a potent partnership.

(4) MOUNT PINATUBO resumes after a layoff but riding arrangements suggest he is the pick of the Van Vuuren stable’s coupling.

(2) ZIYASHA also returns to the Highveld after a satisfactory trip to the Western Cape.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Equus Champion 2yo filly (1) GOLDEN PALM sets the standard and is weighted to win the Gauteng Fillies Guineas. However, she has a length to find on (2) LOWVELD LILY on the form of their meeting in the Cape Fillies Guineas.

(5) HAZY DAZY won a course-and-distance Grade 3 last time and that form was franked by runner-up (4) CHARGE IT subsequently winning a Listed race over 1,800m. Both are genuine Triple Tiara candidates as they are bred to improve over farther and would not surprise if they test the selection.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) TRUST was a beaten favourite last time over 1,400m but a return to this trip, over which he won a Grade 2 on 2kg better terms will suit.

He can turn the tables on both (12) SPLITTHEEIGHTS and (5) ONE EYE ON VEGAS in the Gauteng Guineas. Those rivals are unexposed over this extended trip, but that does not mean they cannot improve further.

Last-start winner (2) TIN PAN ALLEY also has the form and experience over this distance to make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) CALLMEGETRIX put in a career-best run when winning a similar course-and-distance race without the blinkers last time under the same rider. Hard to beat again with a repeat of that effort.

(1) TEXAS RED held on that form, so a bigger threat to the selection could come from (5) GREATERIX who will appreciate the step-up to this trip in his peak outing.

(9) WILLY MEET AGAIN has found his niche racing in blinkers and has the means to have a say in the outcome on current form.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(5) TROMBOLINES was not disgraced under a big weight over 1,700m last time. Drop in trip and weight will play to his strengths.

Hard-knocker (2) KUDZU has the form and experience to mount a serious challenge.

(3) ERROL FLYNN is open to improvement after an impressive first-up win after gelding.

(4) WINSTON’S WONDER should improve with the step-up to this trip for the first time.