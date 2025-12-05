Golden Palm can hand de Melo perfect return

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) CATWALK KING stayed on well to finish just over three lengths behind Querari Dancer on up the straight at Kenilworth on Nov 22. With natural improvement expected from this colt, he could have a serious winning chance in this field. Watch the first timers closely, especially (4) OMKHULU BOSS, (2) LE CONCIERGE and (1) VERCICAT.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) FAST TRAIN had no luck in running from a bad draw at Kenilworth on Nov 8. Drops in trip and will be storming home.

(5) LOVING PRAGUE ran a great second behind Umzingeli Wenyathi on Nov 10. No doubt that he will have a big winning chance in this field on best form.

(7) RED WAVE stayed on well for third behind Navaseven last time. Hard trier who should be right there in the finish again.

(6) EUGENIUS is much better than his recent form. With blinkers on, watch for sharp improvement.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) GIVE IT LALDY ran a terrific second to Foudre on debut at Kenilworth on Nov 19. With natural improvement, he has big say.

(1) FORT YUKON caught the eye late for second despite not having much luck in running last time.

(10) SUGAR DADDY was only beaten just over one length by Navaseven on debut. Watch.

(5) VOLEGOV ran a much better race when fourth to Foudre on Nov 19. He could sneak into the places, watch him closely.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(2) MIAMI SUMMER quickened up to win a good race at Durbanville on Oct 29. Step-up in trip to 1,800m and good draw help.

(9) NOTE TO SELF stayed on for third to Beware on Nov 8 first-up from a long rest and gelding. He will improve stepping up in trip.

(8) TWO A PENNY ran on for second to Lavender Bay on Nov 15. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be in the mix.

(4) BATON ROUGE never runs a bad race. He stayed on well for second to Coco’s Hero on Oct 25. From a neat draw, he will make them all work for victory.

Race 5 (2,500m)

(4) AHEAD OF THE FACTS finished like a train to score at Kenilworth on Nov 8. With no weight on his back, he will take some beating.

(1) HOLDING THUMBS ran a top third in the Listed Betway Algoa Cup at Fairview on Oct 31. Big weight makes it hard, though. Still packed with ability.

(2) CONGRESSMAN stayed on well for third in the Listed Woolavington Stakes on Nov 8. He never runs a bad race, watch him closely.

(7) UMFULA will be running on strongly with no weight on his back. Value bet.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) DIRECT HIT remains unbeaten. Richard Fourie knows this speedy filly well. Hard to peg back.

(6) DISTING could be the value horse in the race. She won the Listed Laisserfaire Stakes in style on Nov 8. She will be competitive.

(3) ASIYE PHAMBILI has been rested and changed stables on Sept 26. Quality mare.

(12) GREEN DIAMOND has been rested for 154 days. Ran a cracker in the Golden Slipper at Greyville on July 5. Drop in trip suits.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) GOLDEN PALM won with absolute ease at Fairview on Oct 24. Keagan de Melo teams up at his return from Hong Kong. Best horse in the race and hard to beat.

(8) REET PETITE is unbeaten. She could be anything, but this will be her biggest test.

(3) PRINCESS OF GAUL won a great race at Kenilworth on Nov 8. If she settles, she will be in the money from a good draw.

(12) KEUKENHOF ran third in the Grade 2 Western Cape Fillies Championship last time. She can sneak into the quartet.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) DELTA PRIDE ran second to Prince Of Tibet at Durbanville on Oct 25. Young horse who will keep improving.

(1) TOUCHED BY ANGELS ran second to Pomp It Up on Nov 22. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Well drawn.

(4) MEXICAN PETE will enjoy the step-up in trip, and he will be much fitter for this race.

(8) NEVADA KING has been rested for 88 days. Ran a beautiful race behind Major Master on Sept 9.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(5) KATTEKWAADKWADRAAD won a good race at Kenilworth on Nov 10, even if she was still green. She can win again.

(10) BEACH VERSE quickened up to win on Oct 29. Well-bred and has a wonderful turn of foot.

(7) LA LANDONNE jumped a shadow close to the finishing lines on Nov 19. She will be competitive.

(8) ACT OF GRACE got going late for fourth in the same race as La Landonne last time. Fourie on. She will be running on.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(2) PINK PIGEON ran a cracking third to Disting in the Listed Laisserfaire Stakes at Kenilworth on Nov 8. 4kg claim a big plus.

(5) PEACE OF MIND ran a great race behind Dame Of Trix on Nov 15. She will be hard to peg back.

(12) CLAIR DE LUNE ran a fair third to Miss William on Oct 29. She should return to her best form.

(13) CATCH A PENNY stayed on well for third to Tulip Fields on Nov 19. Drops in trip and has cheek pieces on. Can fill the minors.