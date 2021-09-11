Gold Chest looks fresh for the task

RACE 1 (1,600M)

9 Diamond Star's draw suits. He should be able to take up a forward position from there.

3 Dazzling Feeling can bounce back getting up to the mile. He is the value of the race.

4 Jimmu has yet to win from 28 starts. But he has got some skill and Joao Moreira's help.

1 Daily Charm has claims, especially with the in-form Karis Teetan engaged.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 Steel Win showed tremendous ability to win last start. He can follow up with Moreira astride.

5 Blotting Paper is expected to roll forward and try to pinch this. The return to 1,200m is suitable.

11 The Best Hero has some talent. He deserves respect with no weight on his back.

9 Little Thunder has the form on the board. Do not discount.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 Lord Thunder is making his highly anticipated debut. This looks like his race to lose.

8 Fortune Happiness has returned to a suitable mark. With the right run, he should get his chance.

11 Amazing Knight slots in light and has drawn favourably. He is worth each-way.

4 Infinite Power, a winner two starts back, is next best.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

7 Fox Cheunger will relish the step-up in trip to 1,400m. He has had the benefit of one run.

4 Golden Four races well fresh. He is down to a competitive mark. The danger with the right run.

6 Alloy Star won nicely two starts ago. He will need luck but he is aided by Zac Purton.

2 Seize The Spirit mixes his form. But he is more than capable in this grade on his day.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

11 Best For You is a winner off this mark. He gets his chance with a light weight and a good gate.

4 Xiang Yin has struggled with injuries but he is much better than his record suggests.

1 King's Capital appears to have come on nicely.

9 Solar Power has gate speed. He is expected to sit prominently.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Speedy Mouse is above average. He shapes as the one to beat.

3 Flying Bonus can find the front from the inside draw. Alfred Chan's 7lb (3.18kg) claim helps.

8 Spontaneous caught the eye in a recent trial. Must respect.

6 Harmony Spirit has his share of ability. Next best.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

6 Green Envy has the form, with two wins from his last three starts. He has trialled well.

1 Casimiro gets his chance back in Class 4 with Purton engaged.

3 Great Treasure is searching for his ninth win. The gritty veteran is more than capable of winning.

11 Jiangxi Stamina caught the eye with a win last start. Must include.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

14 Cheerful Days' step-back in distance could well be a positive. He is worth taking the chance.

6 Ian did well on debut. Look for improvement getting around a bend.

9 Gluck Racer has ability and potential. He warrants respect.

2 Ima Single Man will be fighting out the finish.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

6 Gold Chest races well fresh, having won both his first-up runs in the past two seasons.

5 Lucky More's personal best over the course and distance has him right in contention.

7 Trillion Win is gifted. He should be able to test this group.

10 Winner Method is ultra-consistent, with three wins from five starts. He is super fast.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

13 Win Win, who trialled impressively, has proven himself in this grade.

3 The Golden Scenery has a stack of ability. He will be running home strongly.

4 Super Winner should cross in and pester for the lead. He is gritty and will kick on.

6 Super Ten should lead. However, he will need to be tough.

