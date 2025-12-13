Gold and Silver sparkle at Meydan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Drew’s Gold finally lives up to promise, Silver Sword bags 2nd Dubai win in as many years

Ridden by Tadhg O’Shea, Drew's Gold comes off a wide journey from his draw in 12 in the Dubai Islands Handicap (1,200m) at Meydan to score going away by seven lengths on Dec 12.

- It has taken three trainers and almost two years, but Drew’s Gold finally got his win in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), taking the feature race on a magical evening for Bhupat Seemar at Meydan Racecourse on Dec 12.

The dual UAE champion trainer collected four wins, but Drew’s Gold was peerless in the Dubai Island Handicap (1,200m) on dirt.

Originally brought to Dubai by the US-based Chad Summers in 2024, he had a spell with Julio Olascoaga before moving to Seemar.

The stable switch meant he was ridden by Tadhg O’Shea, who kept the Violence five-year-old wide from his draw in 12 before letting down at the 300m for a seven-length win over Echo Point (Connor Beasley).

“It was my first time riding him in a race,” said the 12-time UAE champion jockey. “He was third to Tuz in the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint but there was no Tuz in there tonight.

“He was a Stakes horse in the States and he had top weight this time, which is not easy to do here – he impressed me tonight.”

British-based trainers have made a fine start to the Carnival and Dylan Cunha followed Jamie Osborne when Silver Sword collected his second Meydan win in as many seasons.

The Charm Spirit five-year-old was backing up quickly, from a dirt run on Dec 5, in the Palm Beach Towers Handicap (1,800m), the first turf race of the season.

Ridden by George Wood, he battled hard to see off the favourite Emperor’s Star by just under half-a-length.

“I wasn’t too sure, inside the final 200m, if he would stick his head out, but he really did today,” said Wood who was at his first Meydan win. “Fair play to Dylan and his team as he was in cracking form.

“I was a bit worried that Billy (Loughnane, jockey, Emperor’s Star) had kicked and gone but luckily the gap opened just in time.

“It means everything. I was over here four or five years ago for Charlie Appleby and had a great experience before the opportunities dried up, but it’s going well now.”

Appleby had his own win when the exciting Devon Island picked up his second Meydan success from as many starts in the Como Residences Conditions (1,600m).

The son of Practical Joke provoked Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m) chatter after this latest success, which was achieved despite facing the kickback he avoided during his initial win.

With James Doyle up again, he came from behind to beat Brotherly Love – also second to him last time – by 3½ lengths.

“He got enough kickback to suggest that he faced it well,” said Doyle. “He feels like a galloper, so 10 furlongs around here shouldn’t be a problem.

“He’ll have a few stepping stones between now and the big night (UAE Derby on March 28) and he would need to keep improving. He’s a big raw baby and has plenty of things to do mentally to really switch on, but I believe he will.”

Doyle rode a double, completed when Native American took the closing Palm Jumeirah Handicap, over 1,800m on turf.

DUBAI RACING CLUB