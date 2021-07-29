Gold 'A really big thing' as Fiji stun Kiwis

TOKYO • Fiji maintained their dominance of the Olympic Rugby Sevens yesterday with a comprehensive 27-12 gold-medal win over New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium, retaining the title they won in Rio five years ago.

Argentina claimed the bronze with a 17-12 victory over Britain, sparking wild scenes of celebration, and plenty of tears, at the final whistle.

But it was Fiji's day as they ran in four tries to cap an excellent tournament.

They put pressure on their near neighbours from the start with a deep kick and were rewarded when the towering Meli Derenalagi dived over in the corner.

Fiji were in again when Andrew Knewstubb failed to gather a kick in New Zealand's in-goal area and the impressive Sireli Maqala dotted down the loose ball.

Kiwi co-captain Scott Curry then crossed for an unconverted try, but Fiji had fire in their bellies and Jiuta Wainiqolo, who was in tears as Fiji's anthem played, beat two defenders with a rampaging run down the right wing to score.

Sione Molia showed great leg drive to power over the line after the half-time hooter, but Fiji dominated possession in the second period and Asaeli Tuivuaka crossed for the try that sealed the win.

The elated Fijians burst into an a cappella hymn that boomed around the stadium as the team celebrate just the second Olympic medal for the nation of 890,000 people scattered around more than 330 Pacific islands.

"I'm very proud. It means a lot to me and the boys, and for all the people back home who have been going through the pandemic. It is a really big thing for all of us in Fiji," Maqala said.

New Zealand co-captain Tim Mikkelson admitted he had mixed feelings, describing the silver medal as a "bittersweet" moment.

"It's pretty disappointing to take it this far and not to win. We had our opportunities out there. Credit to Fiji, they took theirs, and we didn't," he said.

"With the Covid-19 situation, we weren't sure for a long time if we were going to get here at all. It has been an amazing experience, but it is bittersweet."

In the bronze-medal match, Ben Harris put Britain in front with an early score, but Argentina roared back as Lautaro Bazan Velez and the electric Marcos Moneta, one of the best players of the tournament, ran in tries to give them a 12-5 lead at the break.

Ollie Lindsay-Hague levelled for Britain, though that joy was short-lived as Ignacio Mendy was put into acres of space for what proved the winning score with two minutes remaining.

The women's Sevens competition starts today at the same venue and will conclude with the final on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS