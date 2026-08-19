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Goh Kee Nguan (centre) will lead Team Singapore as chef de mission at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan alongside assistants Aleksandar Duric (left) and Fariza Zabir.

SINGAPORE – Veteran sports administrator Goh Kee Nguan, who oversaw the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010, has been appointed the Republic’s chef de mission for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

The 66-year-old, who is a board member of the Singapore Olympic Foundation, will be aided by two assistant chefs de mission.

They are former national footballer and Olympian Aleksandar Duric, 56, who is now the principal of Sport Singapore’s ActiveSG Football Academy, and former national floorball player Fariza Zabir, 37, who represented Singapore at three SEA Games.

In a media statement announcing Goh’s appointment on Aug 19, the Singapore National Olympic Council said he brings “extensive experience in sports administration, leadership and major games”.

As chef de mission, he will lead and oversee the Team Singapore contingent, “working closely with athletes, officials and the support team to ensure they are well-prepared for the competition”.

Goh, who is executive chairman of telematics and mobile surveillance solution provider Solo, was chief executive of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games organising committee, when the Republic hosted the inaugural event.

He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee’s coordination committee for the 2014 edition of the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.

“It is a great honour to be appointed chef de mission for Team Singapore at the Asian Games,” Goh said.

“Having had the privilege of being involved in the Youth Olympic Games, I understand the tremendous dedication, preparation and hard work that go into preparing for a major Games.

“Our priority will be to support our athletes and officials and create the best possible environment for them to prepare, perform and thrive at the Asian Games.”

Team Singapore are set to send more than 300 athletes across 27 sports to the 20th Asian Games, which take place in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area in Japan from Sept 19 to Oct 4.